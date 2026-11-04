Camille Prats Celebrates Son Nathan's College Journey at Ateneo de Manila University

Kapuso actress Camille Prats honors her son Nathan's return to Ateneo de Manila University for college, reflecting on his spiritual growth and family journey since his father's passing.

Caprese actress Camille Prats has publicly celebrated her eldest son, Nathan Linsangan, as he embarks on a significant new chapter in his life by starting his college education at the Ateneo de Manila University.

Through a heartfelt post on Instagram, the Kapuso star shared a collection of personal photographs documenting both recent moments on the university campus and nostalgic images from Nathan's grade school years. The publication serves as a proud tribute to the young man's academic progression and the spiritual foundation that has guided him since his early schooling.

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Camille Prats Reflects on Spiritual Journey

Camille Prats wrote a deeply emotional message that highlighted the divine providence she believes has shaped her son's educational path. She noted that the first time Nathan set foot on the Ateneo de Manila University campus, he was merely in Grade 1, but subsequent life events altered the timeline. Prats explained that these intervening years allowed Nathan to grow not just academically, but significantly in his faith, which she views as the more crucial aspect of his development.

The actress emphasized that she and her son prayed for this specific milestone together while he worked diligently to achieve his goals. She described their current situation as a testament to God's sovereignty and faithfulness, quoting the biblical sentiment that while humans may make their plans, it is ultimately the Lord who establishes their steps. This reflection underscores her belief in the spiritual purpose behind their family's journey.

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Family Dynamics and Personal History

Nathan Linsangan is the son of Camille Prats and her late husband, Anthony Linsangan. The family has faced significant tragedy in the past, with Anthony passing away from nasopharyngeal cancer in 2011. This loss has clearly influenced the family structure and the close-knit bond that Camille Prats describes in her social media updates, particularly regarding the upbringing and support of her children.

In 2017, Camille Prats married VJ Yambao, a well-known disc jockey and media personality. Their union has created a blended family that includes not only their biological children but also VJ's son from a previous relationship. The actress has spoken openly about the joys and challenges of co-parenting, highlighting the supportive environment that has been cultivated within their household over the last several years.

Supporting Children's Academic Growth

Alongside her biological children, Camille Prats and VJ Yambao share custody and parenting responsibilities for Nala and Nolan. Additionally, they co-parent Ice, who is VJ's son from a prior relationship. This inclusive approach to family life has been a central theme in Prats' public narrative, showcasing a commitment to raising a united and supportive family unit despite complex personal histories.

Prats has also demonstrated a proactive approach to modern parenting by taking online courses in artificial intelligence. She stated that her goal in acquiring these technical skills is to better guide and mentor her children as they navigate their respective academic and personal journeys. This effort to stay current with technological advancements highlights her dedication to being an involved and informed parent in the digital age.

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Encouragement for Future Endeavors

In her message to Nathan, Camille Prats offered specific spiritual advice, urging him to continue being salt and light wherever God places him. She quoted scripture to wish for him to grow in wisdom and stature, as well as in favor with both God and man. This biblical blessing serves as the cornerstone of her parental guidance for him as he enters this higher education phase.

The actress concluded her post by affirming her unwavering support, stating that she has been cheering him on since Day 1. The inclusion of both old school pictures and recent campus photos visually connects his past experiences with his current achievements, reinforcing the narrative of consistent growth and divine plan fulfillment. This celebration marks a proud moment for the entire Prats-Yambao family as they welcome Nathan into his university years.