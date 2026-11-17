The Cambridge Dictionary selects 'Human' as its 2026 Word of the Year, highlighting global concerns over artificial intelligence and the changing nature of humanity.

The Cambridge Dictionary has officially named 'Human' as its Word of the Year for 2026, a selection that directly reflects the profound societal anxieties surrounding the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. In an era defined by dire warnings that AI could potentially disrupt or even replace human roles, this choice captures the 2026 zeitgeist with striking precision. The decision highlights a growing cultural impulse to redefine human identity in contrast to the expanding capabilities of machines.

The Core Mechanism of Word Selection

Francesca Woodward, a board member of Cambridge University Press, explained that the lexicographers observed a significant surge in the usage of the word 'Human' over the past twelve months. This increase was not limited to the standalone term but extended significantly to compound words such as 'human-made' and 'human author.' These linguistic shifts indicate a collective effort by the public to delineate the boundaries between biological existence and technological creation. The selection process relies heavily on data regarding search trends on the Cambridge Dictionary website, ensuring the winner resonates with current global interests and concerns.

Also read Moody's Analytics Lowers Philippines GDP Growth Forecast for 2026

Stakeholder Perspectives on AI and Identity

Tom McClelland, a philosopher of science at the University of Cambridge, described the choice of 'Human' as a particularly interesting selection because contemporary understanding of humanity is currently in flux. He noted that society is actively attempting to distinguish between a human mind and an artificial mind. Key questions driving this debate include whether consciousness, creativity, or compassion are the definitive traits that separate living beings from the artificial entities they create. This intellectual struggle has moved beyond academic circles, engaging prominent figures across various sectors.

Advertisement

Global Impact and Competing Contenders

The focus on human identity has prompted global leaders and public figures, including Pope Leo XIV, Bill Gates, classicist Mary Beard, and actor Cate Blanchett, to weigh in on the broader debate. 'Human' successfully beat out other AI-related contenders such as 'Agent,' which is defined as an artificial intelligence system capable of operating in complex ways without human control. Other shortlisted words included 'Wholesome,' described as beneficial for physical, moral, or emotional well-being, and 'Dusking,' a Dutch tradition of watching daylight turn to darkness for relaxation. Additionally, 'Aura Farming,' which involves actions designed to showcase an admirable personality, and 'Looksmaxing,' the practice of maximizing physical attractiveness, were added to the dictionary in 2026.

Real-World Consequences and Future Trends

The linguistic shifts observed by the dictionary suggest that consumers and workers are increasingly concerned about the impact of technology on their livelihoods. Many individuals feel compelled to remind themselves of their essential humanity as they navigate a job market where AI integration is accelerating. Looking ahead, the Cambridge Dictionary has identified 'FOBO,' meaning the fear of becoming obsolete due to AI capabilities, as a term to watch for the coming year. Another emerging concept, 'Weather Whiplash,' denotes the rapid transition between extreme weather conditions. These selections underscore a period of significant transition, building on last year's winner 'Parasocial,' which described connections to famous or fictional figures.