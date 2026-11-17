Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit on November 17, 2026, hosted by the Philippines under the theme Navigating Our Future Together.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrived in the Philippines on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to attend the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila. The Prime Minister landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay for the participation in the related meetings of the summit. His arrival marks his physical presence at the regional gathering hosted by the Philippines.

Hun Manet Arrival Details and Schedule

Hun Manet's official entry into the capital city occurred on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as reported by local media outlets covering the event. The Prime Minister traveled directly to the airport terminal to begin his engagement with the summit agenda. This specific timing followed the completion of his prior diplomatic commitments in a different international forum.

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Delay Caused by Francophonie Summit

The delayed arrival of Hun Manet was primarily attributed to Cambodia's hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit, which concluded only on Monday, November 16, 2026. Because the Francophonie event ended so recently, the Prime Minister's schedule was compressed, pushing his departure from Cambodia to the following day. Cambodia also sent Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron to represent the nation, who had arrived in Manila on Saturday to participate in preliminary discussions.

Philippines Chairmanship and Summit Theme

The 49th ASEAN Summit is being hosted under the Philippines' chairmanship for the year 2026, focusing on regional unity and strategic cooperation. The official theme for the gathering is 'Navigating Our Future, Together,' which emphasizes collective action among member states. This theme sets the tone for high-level dialogues aimed at addressing complex geopolitical and economic challenges facing Southeast Asia in the current era.

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Key Topics: Stability and Security Integration

The regional gathering brings together Southeast Asian leaders and dialogue partners to advance critical areas of mutual interest and shared security. Primary topics on the agenda include regional stability, maritime security, economic integration, and people empowerment. These four pillars guide the diplomatic efforts of the participating nations as they seek to strengthen institutional frameworks and foster deeper bilateral ties.

Diplomatic Engagement and Regional Impact

The presence of Hun Manet in Manila highlights the importance of Cambodia's role in these diplomatic processes despite the tight scheduling constraints. The convergence of leaders from across the region in the Philippines underscores the strategic significance of the ASEAN framework in maintaining peace and promoting sustainable development. The summit provides a vital platform for negotiating policies that will impact the economic and security landscape of the entire Southeast Asian region for years to come.