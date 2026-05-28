Cambodia, Thailand, and Philippines Leaders Meet Amid Energy Crisis and Maritime Dispute

The leaders of Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines met during the ASEAN Summit in Mactan, Cebu on Thursday, May 7, 2026. They discussed the energy crisis caused by the Iran conflict and the maritime dispute between Cambodia and Thailand, which has been ongoing for decades.

Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul shake hands at a trilateral meeting during the ASEAN Summit in Mactan, Cebu on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

The oil shock from the Iran conflict has created renewed urgency for Cambodia to resolve a festering maritime dispute with Thailand and unlock undersea energy resources worth $300 billion, Cambodia's energy minister said on Wednesday. Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for about a fifth of the global oil supply, has turned conflict there into the worst-ever global energy crisis.

Cambodia is relying on renewable energy sources including hydropower and a growing solar capacity to weather the current crisis, but its hopes for further industrialization rest on more fossil fuel assets. Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rottanak told Reuters in an interview that before the crisis, perhaps all nations could take energy security a bit more lightly.

But the ongoing crisis, especially the pressure from the Strait of Hormuz, has only brought energy security of any nation into sharper focus. Cambodia has been in a boundary dispute for decades with its larger neighbor Thailand, discord that sparked two bouts of fighting last year that killed close to 150 people before the latest ceasefire in December.

An area of around 27,000 square km in the Gulf of Thailand that is claimed by both countries is estimated to hold around 11 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, alongside large quantities of oil. International oil and gas majors, including TotalEnergies, are keen on potentially starting offshore exploration activities if the neighbors can resolve their disagreements over a patch of sea in the Gulf of Thailand.

Despite protests from Cambodia, the Thai government this month unilaterally terminated a 25-year-old agreement to work towards joint offshore energy exploration, arguing the framework had made no progress. Thailand's move has meant that Cambodia will now have to rely on a compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to reach an agreement on the maritime boundary.

Minister of Mines and Energy Keo Rottanak said that the Cambodian government plans to reach out to the Thai side for discussions on this mechanism. Thailand's foreign ministry said it supports considering all suitable options under the UN conventions, but that it should be discussed bilaterally first. Finding a sustainable and mutually beneficial solution requires addressing the interests of both countries.

Under the procedure, a panel of conciliators assists countries in settling their disputes, a process first utilized by Timor-Leste in 2016 to agree on permanent maritime boundaries with Australia. Given the years needed for exploration and development, a swift resolution to the border quarrel was crucial. Even if the two parties were to solve everything today, it will take time to ramp up financial resources and technology to do this.

The Cambodian government is eager to resuscitate a sector that has been plagued by years of delay and financial instability





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Cambodia Thailand ASEAN Summit Maritime Dispute Energy Crisis Iran Conflict United Nations Convention On The Law Of The Se Timor-Leste Australia Totalenergies Krisenergy

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