Cambodia Initiates UN Conciliation Process in Maritime Dispute with Thailand

Cambodia has launched a compulsory conciliation process under UNCLOS to resolve a long-standing maritime boundary dispute with Thailand over the Overlapping Claims Area in the Gulf of Thailand, which holds significant oil and gas reserves.

Cambodia announced on Tuesday that it has formally initiated a compulsory conciliation process under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea ( UNCLOS ) to resolve a protracted maritime boundary dispute with Thailand .

The move comes after Thailand unilaterally terminated a 2001 bilateral agreement that had provided a framework for negotiations over the overlapping claims in the Gulf of Thailand. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that the step is necessary to protect Cambodia's sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international law.

The dispute centers on approximately 26,000 square kilometers of sea known as the Overlapping Claims Area (OCA), which is estimated to contain nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and large oil reserves valued at around $300 billion. The urgency to resolve the dispute has been heightened by the oil shock resulting from the Iran conflict, as noted by Cambodia's energy minister.

The initiation of the conciliation process marks a significant shift in Cambodia's approach, which has traditionally favored bilateral negotiations but now seeks a multilateral framework to break the deadlock. Under UNCLOS, a compulsory conciliation process allows a panel of independent experts to examine the dispute and issue non-binding recommendations.

However, these recommendations often carry considerable moral and political authority. Cambodia has appointed Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as its agent for the proceedings, alongside Danish diplomat Peter Taksøe-Jensen and French academic Jean-Marc Thouvenin as conciliators. The government stated that Thailand now has 21 days to appoint its own two conciliators. Subsequently, the conciliators will select a chair to finalize a conciliation commission, which will be overseen by the UN Secretary-General.

This is the first time Cambodia has resorted to an international dispute resolution mechanism for maritime boundaries, as previous attempts to involve the International Court of Justice were resisted by Thailand, which insists on bilateral negotiations. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who made the cancellation of the 2001 pact a key campaign promise, said he was not aware of Cambodia's move but reiterated Thailand's willingness to use UNCLOS as a reference while pursuing direct talks.

The maritime dispute is part of a broader complex of border issues between the two neighbors. A fragile ceasefire has been in place since late December following two rounds of deadly clashes along their 817-kilometer land border last year, which killed nearly 150 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. Both sides have accused each other of initiating the fighting, which was only halted after intervention by US President Donald Trump.

The land border ceasefire remains intact, but the maritime dispute threatens to create new tensions. The Overlapping Claims Area is strategically important not only for its energy resources but also for fishing rights and maritime security. The resolution of the dispute could unlock significant economic benefits for both countries, but the differing approaches to conflict resolution pose a challenge.

Cambodia's move to seek international conciliation underscores its commitment to a rules-based order, while Thailand's preference for bilateralism reflects its historical stance. The coming weeks will be crucial as the conciliation process unfolds, with the potential to either bridge differences or deepen divisions between the Southeast Asian neighbors





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