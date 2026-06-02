Cambodia Initiates International Conciliation Over Gulf of Thailand Maritime Dispute With Thailand

Cambodia has launched a compulsory conciliation under UNCLOS to resolve a long-standing maritime boundary dispute with Thailand after Bangkok terminated a 2001 agreement. The disputed area in the Gulf of Thailand, rich in energy resources, covers about 26,000 sq km and holds an estimated $300 billion in oil and gas.

Cambodia has formally initiated a compulsory conciliation process under international law to address its protracted maritime boundary dispute with Thailand , a move that escalates diplomatic tensions and highlights divergent approaches to resolving overlapping claims in the Gulf of Thailand .

The Cambodian government, led by Prime Minister Hun Manet, announced that it had activated the mechanism provided by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and had notified both the United Nations and Thai authorities of its decision. This action follows the Thai government's unilateral termination in February of a 2001 framework agreement that had previously governed negotiations over the contested maritime area.

Prime Minister Hun Manet stated that Cambodia took this step to safeguard its national sovereignty and maritime rights in accordance with international legal frameworks. In response, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who had made cancelling the 2001 pact a campaign promise during his February election, claimed he was unaware of Cambodia's initiation of the conciliation process.

This development underscores the growing rift between the two neighbors regarding the preferred method for settling their long-standing border disagreements, even as a fragile ceasefire that halted last year's deadly land border clashes continues to hold. Under UNCLOS, a compulsory conciliation allows a panel of independent experts to examine the dispute and issue non-binding recommendations.

While Thailand has previously indicated it would use UNCLOS as a reference point, it has consistently favored direct bilateral negotiations and rejected other international mechanisms such as the International Court of Justice. Prime Minister Anutin reiterated Thailand's position on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for talks within the bilateral framework. The core of the maritime conflict centers on the Overlapping Claims Area (OCA) in the Gulf of Thailand, a region spanning approximately 26,000 square kilometers.

This area is believed to contain nearly 12 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and substantial oil reserves, with an estimated value of around $300 billion. The current urgency to unlock these undersea resources has been amplified by the recent oil market volatility stemming from the Iran conflict, as noted by Cambodia's energy minister in comments to Reuters last week. The procedural steps for the conciliation are now set in motion.

Cambodia has appointed Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as its agent, alongside Danish diplomat Peter Taksøe-Jensen and French academic Jean-Marc Thouvenin, who will serve as conciliators. According to the Cambodian government's statement, Thailand now has 21 days to nominate two of its own conciliators. The five-member panel (the two from each side plus a chair) will then select a chair to form the full conciliation commission, with the entire process overseen by the United Nations Secretary-General.

This timeline adds immediate diplomatic pressure on Bangkok to respond formally. Historically, Thailand has been resistant to third-party involvement, preferring to manage disputes through private negotiations. The conciliation process, while not delivering a legally enforceable judgment, will bring structured international attention to the claims and could produce a report that influences public and diplomatic opinion. The broader context of Cambodian-Thai relations remains tense.

Last year, the two countries engaged in two rounds of fierce fighting along their 817-kilometer land border, clashes that resulted in nearly 150 fatalities and displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians. An intervention by then US President Donald Trump helped broker a ceasefire that has largely held since late December. Both sides have traded blame for initiating the border skirmishes, demonstrating the deep mistrust that persists.

The simultaneous existence of a ceasefire on land and an escalation over maritime claims illustrates the complex, multi-front nature of their disputes. The activation of the UNCLOS conciliation represents a significant shift by Cambodia from bilateral patience to multilateral legal avenues, potentially setting a precedent for how ASEAN members handle intra-regional disputes. The outcome of this process, even if non-binding, could shape future energy exploration agreements and security calculations in a region where competing territorial claims are common





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Cambodia Thailand Maritime Dispute Gulf Of Thailand UNCLOS Conciliations Energy Reserves Border Conflict ASEAN Hun Manet Anutin Charnvirakul

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