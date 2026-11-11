Calvin Abueva Announces PBA Retirement Plans for This Year

PBA veteran Calvin Abueva reveals he will retire from professional basketball this year, urging fans to enjoy his final games with Converge as they face NLEX in the semifinals.

Calvin Abueva has officially announced his intention to retire from the Philippine Basketball Association at the end of the current season. The 38-year-old veteran forward shared the news during a Facebook Live session on Wednesday, confirming that his playing days with the Converge FiberXers are numbered. He urged supporters to cherish the remaining opportunities to watch him compete before he hangs up his jersey.

Abueva Confirms Immediate Retirement Timeline

During the nine-minute broadcast, Abueva directly addressed his fanbase regarding his future in the league. He stated clearly that fans will not see him play next year, emphasizing that he plans to step away from professional basketball within the current calendar year. The forward encouraged supporters to make the most of his remaining appearances for Converge while he is still active on the court.

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A Historic Career With Alaska and Awards

Abueva entered the league as the second overall pick in the 2012 draft after establishing himself as a standout star in the NCAA. His professional journey includes a championship title won with the now-defunct Alaska franchise in 2013. Throughout his tenure, he secured two Best Player of the Conference awards and earned ten selections to the PBA All-Star game, cementing his status as one of the league's most decorated players.

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Controversies and Recent Suspension Incidents

The former NCAA star has navigated several high-profile controversies throughout his career, including an indefinite suspension in June 2019. That disciplinary action followed separate incidents involving then-TNT import Terrence Jones and Ray Parks' former partner. Most recently, Abueva was ejected during Converge's Game 4 clash against Rain or Shine in their semifinals series, marking another notable moment in his eventful career.

Converge Advances to Semifinals Against NLEX

If his retirement plans proceed as scheduled, Abueva may have a final opportunity to secure a championship trophy before ending his career. Converge advanced to the semifinals for the first time in franchise history after defeating the Elasto Painters. The team will now face the top-seeded NLEX in a battle for a spot in the finals, providing Abueva with a potential farewell stage on a significant platform.