The Caloocan City Police Station denies involvement in the November 16 robbery, clarifying the six implicated officers belong to other PNP units while NAPOLCOM probes.

The Caloocan City Police Station (CCPS) has officially refuted allegations that its personnel were involved in a high-value robbery-holdup incident that occurred in the city on November 16. In a formal statement released following the identification of six police officers among the suspects, the CCPS emphasized that these individuals are not members of its local station but are instead assigned to various other offices and units within the broader Philippine National Police (PNP) structure.

Clarification of Police Personnel Roles

This clarification serves as a direct response to the growing scrutiny surrounding the incident, where six police personnel were identified among a total of nine suspects. The CCPS stressed that the implicated officers were serving in different capacities across the national police force and had no operational ties to the Caloocan City Police Station at the time of the alleged crime. This distinction is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the local police command and preventing misconceptions about the station's internal disciplinary standards.

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Details of the P1.2 Million Robbery Incident

The criminal incident unfolded along William Shaw Street in Barangay 87, East Grace Park, where a businessman and a fellow police officer were allegedly targeted. The victims had arranged a meeting with a prospective buyer for a gold bracelet, a transaction that turned into a violent ambush. The suspects allegedly held the victims at gunpoint, forced them into a vehicle, and subsequently abandoned them along C.P. Garcia Avenue near the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City.

Stolen Valuables and Financial Impact

The total value of the stolen items from this robbery-holdup is estimated at approximately P1.2 million. Among the items taken from the victims were a gold bracelet worth P700,000, a motorcycle, three mobile phones, and a 9mm pistol. The loss of these high-value assets has drawn significant attention from law enforcement agencies, prompting immediate action to recover the stolen goods and apprehend the remaining suspects who are currently subjects of an active manhunt.

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Administrative and Criminal Probes Launched

In response to the incident, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered summary dismissal proceedings against the six police personnel implicated in the crime. One of the suspects, a police major from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), has already been arrested and charged, marking the first concrete step in the judicial process. Concurrently, the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has launched a separate administrative investigation following a formal complaint filed by the businessman victim, ensuring that both criminal and administrative liabilities are pursued simultaneously.

Commitment to Professionalism and Accountability

The Caloocan City Police Station reiterated its unwavering commitment to integrity, discipline, and professionalism within the force. By clearly distancing the local station from the actions of the implicated officers, the CCPS aims to uphold the reputation of its unit while supporting the broader efforts to hold those involved in criminal activities accountable under the law. The ongoing manhunt for the remaining suspects continues as authorities work to bring all nine individuals involved in the robbery to justice.