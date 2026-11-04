Calix Esguerra Apologizes to Gehlee Dangca for Unconsented Kiss on Pinoy Big Brother

Calix Esguerra issued a formal apology to Gehlee Dangca after kissing her hand without permission during a Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 screen test, sparking a broader conversation about consent within the show.

Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 housemates Calix Esguerra and Gehlee Dangca have become the center of a national conversation regarding consent and professional boundaries. The discussion was ignited by an incident that occurred during a specific task assigned to the sixteen contestants entering the reality show's latest season.

The Screen Test Incident and Immediate Reactions

Esguerra and Dangca participated in a screen test designed for a romantic vertical drama as part of their weekly challenges. During the filming of this scene, Esguerra became immersed in his character and kissed Dangca's hand without prior consent. The unexpected nature of the action prompted immediate reactions from fellow housemates, who recognized the breach of professional etiquette and personal boundaries.

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Following the recording of the scene, the housemates engaged in discussions about the event. Jeo Ong suggested that Esguerra was simply staying in character and did not intend to cause offense. In contrast, Ethan Benares stated clearly that Esguerra had crossed a line and violated the necessary boundaries for such an interaction.

Gehlee Dangca addressed the situation in the Confession Room, where she shared her perspective on the incident. She acknowledged that the actor was likely carried away by the role, stating that it was understandable in the context of acting. However, she emphasized that she would have preferred he had refrained from the physical contact, highlighting the importance of respecting personal space even during performance tasks.

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Mediation and Formal Apology Process

The morning after the incident, the male housemates initiated a conversation with Esguerra to remind him of the critical necessity of asking for permission before engaging in physical contact with co-actors. This peer-led intervention served as a crucial educational moment for the contestant regarding consent protocols within the confined environment of the Big Brother house.

The show's host, Kuya, also stepped in to reinforce the message. He reminded Esguerra about the fundamental importance of consent in all interactions. To resolve the tension, Kuya facilitated a private meeting between the two involved parties, allowing them to speak openly and directly about the event and its impact.

During this private exchange, Esguerra offered a sincere apology to Dangca. He explained that he had no malicious intent and was solely focused on delivering a strong performance to ensure their selection as top contenders. He explicitly acknowledged that his failure to ask for permission and respect boundaries was his primary mistake in the situation.

Resolution and Ongoing Consent Awareness

Esguerra expressed deep embarrassment upon realizing the impact of his actions. He told Dangca that he was genuinely sorry for making her uncomfortable, noting that he was so engrossed in the role that he wanted to evoke a strong reaction from the housemates. He assured her that he would not repeat the behavior and that his intentions were never to cause distress.

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Dangca accepted the apology, stating that she was happy he recognized his error. She noted that his awareness of the wrongness of his actions and his commitment to not repeat it were significant steps toward resolution. She forgave him, acknowledging the pressure of the competition and his immersion in the character, while firmly reinforcing that permission must always be sought first.

This incident has highlighted the complex dynamics of consent within reality television environments. As the housemates navigate their weekly tasks and interpersonal relationships, the conversation about boundaries remains a vital component of their experience. The show has used this moment to educate both participants and viewers on the necessity of respectful interaction.

Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 premiered on Saturday, marking the start of a new season featuring a diverse cast of sixteen housemates. The group is composed of celebrity personalities, popular social media stars, and ordinary netizens, all vying for the grand prize within the unique setting of the Big Brother house.

The series continues to air on GMA Network, reaching a wide audience across the Philippines. The schedule for the reality show includes broadcasts on Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:45 p.m., providing consistent updates on the housemates' journeys and challenges.