Ethan Banares and Calix Esguerra Evicted in First Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 Eviction

Ethan Banares and Calix Esguerra became the first housemates evicted from Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 after receiving the lowest save votes on Saturday. The remaining nominees were marked safe.

Ethan Banares and Calix Esguerra were evicted in the first eviction night of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 on Saturday, November 14. They received the lowest percentage of votes to save among the six nominated housemates.

Calix, known as Ang Rampanalong Apo ng Pampanga, represented the Kapamilya housemates. He received only 1.6 percent of the save votes, making him the first Kapamilya housemate to leave the competition. Ethan, dubbed Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod, was part of the Kapuso team. He received 28.7 percent and became the first Kapuso evictee of the season.

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Kapamilya Kapuso Nominees Results Safe

On the Kapamilya side, Nathan Garcia garnered the highest percentage with 54.6 percent, followed by Primo Alterado with 43.8 percent. Both were marked safe. For the Kapuso nominees, Mikee Quintos led with 40.7 percent, followed by Nicole Fortuna with 30.6 percent. They were also marked safe from eviction.

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The six housemates were initially placed on the chopping block during the first nomination night on November 8. Calix topped the Kapamilya nomination tally with 15 points, followed by Primo with 11 points and Nathan with two points. Ethan received 12 nomination points from the Kapuso group, while Nicole earned three points and Mikee received one point. Anthony Constantino also received one point.

A tie occurred between Mikee and Anthony, both with one nomination point. Raheel Bhyria was tasked with breaking the tie and chose to save Mikee, leaving Anthony safe from eviction. Housemates Raheel and Shea Valerio also secured immunity after winning the Ligtask challenge. They were safe from nomination.

Voting Platform Season Premiere Details

Viewers were given the chance to save their favorite contestants through the Maya app, the season's official voting platform. Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 premiered on October 24, 2026, as another collaboration between GMA Network and ABS-CBN. The season features 16 housemates, composed of celebrity personalities, social media stars, and ordinary netizens, competing inside the famous Big Brother house.

The show airs on GMA Network from Monday to Friday at 9:35 p.m., Saturday at 6:15 p.m., and Sunday at 4:45 p.m.