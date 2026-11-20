DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo testifies that Cale88 reduced workforce from 201 to 39 due to ownership transfer, with Lolita Paimalan named new president in 2026.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) confirmed that Cale88 significantly reduced its workforce between 2024 and 2025 due to a change in company ownership, a fact highlighted during the impeachment trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday.

DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo presented critical documents to the tribunal, including a detailed Plant Inspection Report concerning Cale88, which serves as a central subject in the ongoing legal proceedings.

Also read VP Sara Impeachment: Defense Witness Cale88 Red Flags Not Proof of Crime

Inspection Findings And New Ownership Structure

The Plant Inspection Report, which documents a site visit by DTI Board of Investment (BOI) officials to Cale88 on May 18, 2026, explicitly identifies the firm's new leadership and ownership structure effective as of 2026.

Lolita Paimalan is listed as the new President of Cale88 Foods Corporation, while Chris Chiu serves as Legal Officer and Leo Sacurom holds the position of Compliance Officer, marking a distinct transition in the company's corporate governance.

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During the inspection, DTI officials and the firm's management discussed the company's adherence to its specific terms and conditions, with particular focus on the direct labor commitment that Cale88 had formally pledged to the government.

Labor Statistics And Operational Discrepancies

According to the specific terms and conditions of Cale88's agreement with the government, the firm was required to maintain a direct labor force of 39 employees for 2025, which corresponds to Year 3 of their operational timeline.

However, the 2025 BOI Form S-1 filed by the company reveals that the actual labor count stood at 50 employees in 2025, a figure that represents a substantial decrease from the 201 employees reported in 2024.

When questioned regarding the sharp reduction in the number of laborers from 2024 to 2025, the firm attributed the decline to a period of non-operation in 2025, which was necessitated by the ongoing change in management and ownership.

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Compliance Requirements And Reporting Obligations

Undersecretary Rodolfo emphasized that any change of ownership within a registered enterprise must be formally reported to the BOI, requiring comprehensive documentation of both previous and current ownership structures.

This mandatory reporting process includes the submission of General Information Sheets for the periods before and after the change to ensure transparency and regulatory compliance with national investment standards.

A separate DTI report titled Report on Actual Date of Start of Commercial Operations, Initial Investments and Employment confirms that Cale88 officially commenced commercial operations on January 1, 2023, establishing the baseline for subsequent performance metrics.

At the time of its launch in early 2023, the company operated with a staff of 117 direct laborers and one individual dedicated to administrative and sales functions, setting an initial benchmark for employment that was later disrupted by ownership shifts.