Calbayog City Police Station secured 78 firearms and ammunition through the Balik-Armas Program, strengthening local safety with Mayor Raymund Uy and police support in Samar.

A total of 78 loose firearms, 53 rounds of ammunition, and six magazines were surrendered to the police through the Balik-Armas Program in Calbayog City, Samar, as announced by the Philippine National Police on Thursday. This significant collection of weapons was part of a ceremonial turnover designed to enhance public safety and remove dangerous items from circulation within the local community.

Turnover Event Details at Bagacay Station

The ceremonial turnover was held at the Calbayog City Police Station located in Barangay Bagacay. Barangay officials from various communities facilitated the surrender of the weapons. These local leaders acted as intermediaries for firearm owners who were hesitant to personally turn over their weapons. The operation received direct support from Mayor Raymund Uy, who emphasized the importance of community cooperation in these safety initiatives.

Also read Talamban Police Recover P274,500 Worth of Electronics in Cebu City

Police Regional Office 8 director BGen Romano Cardiño underscored the importance of stronger partnerships between the police and local communities. He stated that these alliances are critical for accounting for loose firearms and preventing their possible misuse. The event served as a tangible demonstration of how collaborative efforts between law enforcement and local government can yield immediate results in crime prevention.

Inventory of Surrendered Weapons and Ammunition

Of the 78 firearms surrendered, 43 were identified as revolvers. This category included one caliber 5.56 firearm, three caliber .22 firearms, 36 caliber .38 firearms, and three caliber .357 firearms. Additionally, six caliber .45 pistols were handed over to the authorities. The inventory also featured one Ingram sub-machine gun, which was collected alongside the other assorted firearms during the operation.

Advertisement

The remaining 28 firearms in the collection were homemade shotguns, highlighting the prevalence of locally manufactured weapons in the region. The turnover also included 13 M203 40-mm grenades and assorted ammunition. Six magazines were included in the haul, bringing the total volume of surrendered items to a significant quantity that required careful processing.

Police Commanders and Operational Oversight

The turnover was facilitated by personnel of the Calbayog City Police Station. The unit was led by LtCol Dinvir Revita, who oversaw the logistical aspects of the event. His presence ensured that the handover of weapons was conducted with strict adherence to safety protocols and documentation standards.

The event took place in the presence of Samar Police Provincial Office director Col Arwin Tadeo. He was joined by Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8 Force commander Col Romulo Dimaya Jr. Their attendance signified the high-level coordination between local station commanders and provincial or regional command structures during the Balik-Armas operations.

Community Engagement and Future Safety Goals

Barangay officials said the surrender was facilitated by sustained police-community relations initiatives. These initiatives included barangay consultations and community assemblies that encouraged residents to participate in the Balik-Armas Program. These regular interactions helped build trust, making residents more willing to cooperate with law enforcement agencies regarding weapon disposal.

Advertisement

Cardiño encouraged police units to continuously strengthen their engagement with local officials and communities. He emphasized that these efforts are aimed at promoting the voluntary surrender of loose firearms and responsible firearm ownership. Through collective efforts and active community participation, authorities hope to prevent the misuse of firearms and ensure safer and more peaceful communities across Eastern Visayas.

All surrendered items are now under the custody of the Calbayog City Police Station. The station is responsible for the documentation, safekeeping, and appropriate disposition of these weapons. This process ensures that the firearms are legally disposed of or archived according to Philippine National Police regulations, completing the cycle of the Balik-Armas program in this specific locality.