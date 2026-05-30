CALABARZON Clinches 2026 Palarong Pambansa Basketball Title with 79-62 Win Over Davao

Region IV-A CALABARZON defeated Davao 79-62 in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys basketball finals. Overcoming an early deficit, CALABARZON, led by Dairick Duterte, secured their first title since 2016.

Region IV-A CALABARZON claimed the 2026 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys basketball championship with a decisive 79-62 victory over Davao in the finals held at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Governor D.O.

Sports Complex in Agusan del Sur. The game, played on Saturday, saw CALABARZON overcome a slow start to dethrone the reigning champions. The Antipolo-based St. John's Wort, representing CALABARZON, leveraged a standout performance from Dairick Duterte to secure the title, their first since 2016. Davao, known as the Eagles, began strongly with Macky Peligrino scoring back-to-back layups to ignite a 14-1 run in the first period.

However, CALABARZON clawed back, narrowing the gap to 24-25 by the end of the second quarter, thanks to Duterte's offensive contributions, including a layup and a turnaround floater. The momentum shifted further in the third quarter as Duterte's efforts helped CALABARZON build a 57-42 lead. Davao attempted a comeback in the fourth period, with Peligrino hitting a crucial three-pointer to spark an 8-0 burst, but CALABARZON's defense held firm.

Panaligan silenced the pro-Davao crowd with a three-pointer and a celebratory gesture, extending the lead to 66-56. Mamauag sealed the victory with a three-pointer and two additional baskets, pushing the lead to 75-62 with 1:42 remaining. This triumph marks CALABARZON's first championship since 2016, when San Beda University represented the region and won 92-72 over Central Luzon. The title has since been dominated by NCR (2017-2019, 2024) and Central Visayas (2023)





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Palarong Pambansa Basketball CALABARZON Davao Dairick Duterte Macky Peligrino St. John's Wort Secondary Boys Finals Championship

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