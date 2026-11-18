Councilor Cai Cortez-Rkhami apologizes for a driving video, and the LTO orders a show cause and a 90-day preventive license suspension.

Actress and Taytay, Rizal councilor Carizza 'Cai' Cortez-Rkhami has apologized after an older video showing her using a cellphone and dancing while driving resurfaced on social media. The Land Transportation Office (LTO) responded by issuing a show cause order against her. The incident has drawn public criticism of a Taytay councilor who holds elected office in Rizal province.

The LTO's Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) issued the show cause order, dated November 14. The order directs Cai Cortez-Rkhami to appear at the agency's Central Office on November 23 at 11 a.m. to submit a sworn explanation and supporting documents.

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How the Driving Video Led to the LTO Order

The Land Transportation Office acted after a video from February 2026 circulated again online. The footage shows Cai Cortez-Rkhami taking one hand off the steering wheel to dance while filming herself as she drove. She was also not wearing a seat belt, and her attention appeared to be directed toward the camera instead of the road.

The IID is investigating possible violations involving reckless driving, distracted driving under the Anti-Distracted Driving Act, and failure to observe the mandatory use of seat belts. As an interim measure, the LTO ordered Cai Cortez-Rkhami to surrender her driver's license to the IID for a 90-day preventive suspension. The vehicle involved in the incident was also placed under alarm.

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The agency said her license could be suspended or revoked if the investigation establishes that she is an improper person to operate a motor vehicle. The outcome therefore depends on the findings of the IID inquiry and the sworn explanation requested for November 23.

Cai Cortez-Rkhami Apologizes and Pledges Cooperation

Cai Cortez-Rkhami publicly apologized for the video and said she accepts responsibility for what she described as wrong and unsafe conduct. In her statement, she said there is no excuse for setting aside road safety and asked for forgiveness from the public.

She said she had not yet personally received an official notice from the LTO, but she was prepared to cooperate with the agency and comply with its requirements. She also acknowledged that holding public office carries a higher level of responsibility and said she understood the public's disappointment over her actions.

Cai Cortez-Rkhami extended her apology to the residents of Taytay, her family, and her loved ones. She said she would treat the incident as an opportunity to learn and to become more conscious of road safety for everyone.

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LTO Warns Motorists Against Creating Content While Driving

The Land Transportation Office, through Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao, stated that motorists should never compromise road safety to create social media content. Lacanilao said every driver has a duty to follow traffic laws and drive responsibly, regardless of their position in society.

The agency said it would continue to monitor and hold accountable motorists who violate traffic regulations. The case signals that the LTO will apply the same enforcement standards to public figures as to ordinary drivers, with the councilor's November 23 appearance and the 90-day preventive suspension serving as the immediate next steps in the process.