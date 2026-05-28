BYD Sealion 7 AWD Performance Launches in Philippines at P2.588 Million

BYD's highly anticipated electric SUV, the Sealion 7, has officially debuted in the Philippines with a price tag of P2,588,000. The single variant features a dual-motor AWD system producing 523 hp and 690 Nm, paired with a Blade Battery. The launch follows its showcase at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show.

The BYD Sealion 7 has officially launched in the Philippine market, marking a significant expansion of the Chinese automaker's electric vehicle lineup in Southeast Asia.

The fully electric midsize SUV was first showcased at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show, where it generated considerable public interest. Its arrival addresses the growing demand for high-performance, zero-emission vehicles in the region. With a single variant offered-the AWD Performance-BYD signals a focus on delivering a premium, powertrain-intensive experience from the outset. The launch price is set at P2,588,000, positioning it competitively against other imported electric SUVs in the local market.

At the heart of the Sealion 7 is BYD's advanced Blade Battery technology, known for its enhanced safety and longevity. This battery powers a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system with a rear-wheel bias, providing a combined output of 523 horsepower and 690 Newton-meters of torque. The power distribution, split approximately 40% to the front and 60% to the rear, ensures both agility and traction.

This sophisticated setup allows the SUV to achieve impressive acceleration, though official zero-to-hundred km/h figures are yet to be published by the local distributor. The emphasis on AWD and high torque highlights BYD's intent to blend practical family SUV functionality with sporty driving dynamics, a segment that is increasingly popular among affluent Filipino consumers. Design-wise, the Sealion 7 presents a more athletic and sculpted silhouette compared to its hybrid sibling, the Sealion 6.

It appears longer and lower, with a pronounced stance that complements its performance credentials. The front fascia features sleek, C-shaped LED headlights that share a design language with the Sealion 6, providing brand continuity. At the rear, angular taillights with a scale-like LED pattern create a distinctive visual signature. The overall aesthetic balances aerodynamic efficiency with bold styling cues aimed at attracting younger, eco-conscious buyers.

Inside, while not detailed in the initial release, the vehicle is expected to feature a minimalist, tech-forward cabin with a large rotating infotainment display and advanced driver-assistance systems, consistent with BYD's global models. For prospective buyers, the brand has organized a BYD Tech Tour at Glorietta 4 from May 28 to 31, allowing the public to see the Sealion 7 in person and take test drives. Alternatively, interested customers can contact their nearest BYD dealership to check for display units.

The company has also indicated that a comprehensive article covering performance metrics, charging capabilities, safety features, and infotainment details will be published separately. This phased information release strategy builds anticipation and allows the brand to control the narrative around its newest offering. The launch of the Sealion 7 underscores BYD's aggressive push into the Philippine EV market, following the success of models like the Atto 3 and the Dolphin, and signals its confidence in the region's electric mobility future





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BYD Sealion 7 Philippines Launch Electric SUV AWD Performance Blade Battery P2 588 000

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