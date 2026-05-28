BYD Sealion 7 Arrives in the Philippines, Offers Performance and Practicality

The BYD Sealion 7 is a fully electric crossover that offers a unique blend of performance and practicality. With its powerful powerplant, AWD system, and several drive modes, it is an attractive option for Filipino car buyers. The vehicle's interior is dressed with premium materials, and its cargo capacity is impressive, with a front trunk and a main holding area that can be expanded to accommodate various needs.

The BYD Sealion 7 has finally arrived in the Philippines, offering a blend of performance and practicality. The vehicle features a powerful powerplant, an AWD system, and several drive modes to cater to various driving needs.

The Sealion 7's crossover form factor provides a sharp look and flexible people- and cargo-carrying capacities. The vehicle is currently offered in a single AWD Performance variant at P2.588 million, with a promotion that includes an all-in down payment of P388,000 and a free year of comprehensive insurance. Interested buyers can visit the ongoing BYD Tech Tour at the Glorietta Activity Center until Sunday, May 31.

The Sealion 7 features a sporty and swift look, with 20-inch rollers and 245/45 R20 tires that give it a menacing impression. Its interior is dressed with leather-wrapped seats, soft materials on high-touch surfaces, and a large rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display. The vehicle also features a panoramic glass roof, a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, and ambient lighting.

In terms of cargo capacity, the Sealion 7 features a front trunk with 58 liters of space and a main holding area at the back with an initial capacity of 500 liters that can be expanded to up to 1,769 liters with the rear seats folded. The Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.6kWh battery that feeds its dual motors, producing a total power output of 523hp and 690Nm of torque.

It can hit the 100kph mark in just 4.5sec and has a range of up to 542km on a full charge. The vehicle also features four distinct drive modes, including Economy, Normal, Sport, and Snow, as well as advanced driver-assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera system





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BYD Sealion 7 Fully Electric Crossover Performance Practicality AWD System Drive Modes Cargo Capacity Interior Features Powertrain Specs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Size comparo: How big is the new MG G50 PHEV vs the Toyota Zenix HEV?We also compare it to the BYD eMAX 7

Read more »

DOE, NAPOCOR, AboitizPower to do feasibility study on nuclear sitesThe Department of Energy (DOE) is teaming up with the National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) and Aboitiz Power Corporation to study potential sites for nuclear power generation.

Read more »

BYD Dolphin G DM-i Plug-in Hybrid to Launch in EuropeThe BYD Dolphin G DM-i plug-in hybrid is confirmed to launch in Europe later this year. The new electrified hatch is expected to deliver over 1,000km of driving on a full charge and a single tank of gas, with a 1.5-liter generator and a battery between 8kWh and 13kWh. A front-mounted single-motor setup has also been confirmed for the hybrid Dolphin.

Read more »

BYD Sealion 7 AWD Performance Launches in Philippines at P2.588 MillionBYD's highly anticipated electric SUV, the Sealion 7, has officially debuted in the Philippines with a price tag of P2,588,000. The single variant features a dual-motor AWD system producing 523 hp and 690 Nm, paired with a Blade Battery. The launch follows its showcase at the 2026 Manila International Auto Show.

Read more »