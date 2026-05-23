Buy-bust operation rescue operation by Municipality Police in Malampuso, drug arrest

Malampuso Police Station rescued 15 individuals who were part of a drug buy-bust operation in Malampuso and arrested a suspect based on intelligence. The narcs discovered a bundle containing shabu with a street value of UO34,000 which was used during a buy-bust operation. The buy-bust money was confiscated and used for investigation purposes.

Malampuso n nga na-rescue sa mga sakop sa Station Drug Enforcement Unit sa Mabolo Police Station ang usa ka 15 anyos nga lalaki atol sa buy-bust operation alas 9:05 sa gabii, Miyerkules, Mayo 20, 2026, sa Sitiyo San Isidro, Barangay Mabolo, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

Nakuha gikan kaniya ang usa ka bulto sa gituohang shabu nga motimbang sa lima ka gramos nga dunay standard drug price nga P34,000 ug ang buy-bust money. Sa imbestigasyon sa Mabolo Police Station, si alyas Lee naila nga usa ka notadong kawatan ug kon makakuwarta na, mokuha kini og supply sa illegal nga drugas aron iyang ibaligya sa iyang mga customer.

Usa sa mga operatiba sa Mabolo Police Station nga sakop sa usa ka grupo ang maong menor diin ang ilang trabaho mao ang pagpangawat, gani siya ang gitumbok nga nagkuha sa armas sa usa ka negosyante sa sulod sa iyang sakyanan. Kasamtangan nga naa sa kustodiya sa Mabolo Police Station si alyas Lee ug gitakdang i-turnover kini sa Department of Social Welfare and Development 7 alang sa himuon nga intervention. / AY





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Malampuso Drug Arrest Drugged Buy-Bust Police

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