BusinessWorld Wins Business News Source of the Year at EJAP Awards

BusinessWorld was named Business News Source of the Year at the 35th Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines-Ayala Business Journalism Awards held on November 6, 2025.

BusinessWorld secured the prestigious title of Business News Source of the Year at the 35th Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines-Ayala Business Journalism Awards. The ceremony took place on November 6 at the Fairmont Hotel in Makati City. The award recognizes the publication's consistent delivery of high-quality economic and business reporting to the Filipino public.

Ayala Corp Leaders Honor Journalistic Excellence

Ayala Corp (AC) Managing Director Paolo F. Borromeo and Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala presented the awards alongside BusinessWorld reporters. Chairman Zobel de Ayala emphasized in his keynote speech that businesses have a responsibility to ensure journalism remains accessible to the general public. He stated that Filipinos require authentic channels where complex information is presented in an easily understandable manner to guide their decision-making processes.

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Senior Reporter Justine Irish D. Tabile Takes Top Honor

Senior Reporter Justine Irish D. Tabile received the award for Trade Reporter of the Year at the ceremony. She covered the Trade beat for over two years before being assigned to the Finance and Macroeconomy beats. This distinction marks her second Reporter of the Year award, following her win in 2024 for the Telecommunications and Transport category. Her consistent performance across different economic sectors highlights the depth of expertise within the BusinessWorld newsroom.

Telecom and Energy Reporters Recognized for Outstanding Work

Ashley Erika O. Jose was named Reporter of the Year for the Telecommunications and Transportation category. Ms. Jose has been covering her specific beat for three years, demonstrating long-term dedication to specialized economic reporting. Sheldeen Joy Talavera received the Reporter of the Year Award for Energy. Like Ms. Jose, Ms. Talavera has been covering her respective beat for three years. The trio of award winners-Ms. Tabile, Ms. Jose, and Ms. Talavera-were photographed holding their awards at the event.

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EJAP Board Includes Former Government Finance Officials

The Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP) board included several former high-ranking government officials. The board featured former Finance Secretary Cesar V. Purisima and former Energy Undersecretary Ina Magpale-Asirit. Other members included former Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran and former Finance Assistant Secretary Ma. Teresa S. Habitan. The list also comprised former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairperson Teresita J. Herbosa, LGTON Law Partner Andre C. Palacios, Former Deputy National Statistician Romeo S. Recide, and Astris Finance Country Representative Michael Arthur C. Sagcal.

Awards Ceremony Highlights Partnership With Ayala Group

EJAP, which serves as the umbrella organization for business journalists in the country, handed out the awards in partnership with the Ayala Group. The organization also introduced a special Photo of the Year category for the first time. Neil Jerome Morales of Bloomberg News won the top prize in this new photographic category. Darwin Amojelar of The was also recognized in the photographic submissions, adding to the diversity of awards presented.