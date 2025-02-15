Business Permit Applications Surge at Centro Latino BOSS

The Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) at Centro Latino has experienced a significant increase in business permit applications since the implementation of its automated system. The initiative has streamlined the process, leading to a high volume of applications and permit issuances.

The Business One-Stop Shop ( BOSS ) at Centro Latino has processed a significant number of business permit applications, reaching a total of 14,065 as of February 12, 2025. Benjie Barredo, Business Permits and Licensing Officer, reported that 14,016 applications had been assessed and payments completed, while five applications remained pending assessment. A total of 12,918 business permits have been printed and officially issued to business operators.

Barredo attributes this high volume of applications to the full implementation of the automated BOSS, or e-BOSS, system, which commenced on January 2, 2025. The BOSS-Centro Latino, located at Paseo del Mar, remains fully operational to handle the continuous influx of business owners registering or renewing their permits for the year.Initially, the application period for business registration and renewal was scheduled from January 2 to January 20. However, the deadline was subsequently extended to January 31 to accommodate businesses needing additional time to process their documentation. Barredo emphasizes that all business transactions initiated after February 1 are subject to penalties, including a 25 percent surcharge and a two percent monthly interest. He strongly urges business owners to adhere to registration requirements and settle their dues promptly to avoid further financial repercussions





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BUSINESS PERMITS BOSS CENTRO LATINO ZAMBOANGA RENEWAL APPLICATION E-BOSS AUTOMATION

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

