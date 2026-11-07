Major Philippine business and labor groups endorse the Department of Foreign Affairs strategy to maintain dialogue with China, citing essential economic ties and trade dependency despite recent diplomatic friction.

Multiple prominent business, labor, industry, and civil society organizations in the Philippines voiced their strong support on Saturday for the Department of Foreign Affairs' continued call for dialogue and cooperation with China. These groups emphasized that maintaining open channels of communication is vital for protecting the nation's economic development and trade interests. The coalition highlighted that despite recent geopolitical frictions, constructive engagement with Beijing remains the most pragmatic approach to safeguarding the country's financial stability.

Core Economic Dependencies and Strategic Rationale

The joint statement from these organizations recognized the Department of Foreign Affairs pragmatic and statesmanlike approach in protecting national interests, particularly regarding economic development, trade, exports, and tourism. They noted that China remains the Philippines' largest trading partner, making the maintenance of robust bilateral relationships critical for local businesses and workers. The groups pointed out that amidst intensifying global economic competition, the Philippines must deepen its ties in trade, investment, technology, infrastructure, and tourism with Beijing.

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The coalition argued that upholding national sovereignty and interests does not preclude pursuing mutually beneficial economic opportunities through constructive engagement. They stated that a balanced and constructive relationship with China is essential to advancing Philippine economic security and sustainable development. This perspective aligns with the view that principled diplomacy and sustained dialogue offer a more stable foundation for growth than confrontation.

Stakeholder Positions and Diplomatic Context

Notable signatories to the statement include the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), the Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks Inc. (PhilASIN), and the Women's Business Council Philippines (WomenBiz). The Women's Business Council Philippines specifically noted that more than courteous gestures are required from Philippine officials when meeting with Chinese defense attachés like Teodoro. The Employers Confederation of the Philippines emphasized that protecting overseas Filipino workers is a key component of this diplomatic strategy.

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The statement comes after weeks of heated verbal exchanges between officials in Manila and Beijing. Tensions escalated notably after Chinese Ambassador Jing Quan remarked that China would easily defeat the Philippines if it used force. Manila publicly called out the Chinese envoy for these aggressive comments, prompting a need for careful diplomatic recalibration. The civil society groups urged the government to remain firm on sovereignty while keeping economic channels open.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements and Official Statements

Despite the public sparring, high-level diplomatic efforts have continued behind the scenes. On Wednesday, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lex Lazaro spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, describing their meeting as a frank and constructive discussion on the direction of Philippines-China relations. Lazaro emphasized that both nations underscored the need for continued diplomatic dialogue and the proper management of differences.

The two ministers agreed that their discussions were anchored on mutual respect, signaling a desire to de-escalate rhetoric while navigating complex geopolitical realities. The Department of Foreign Affairs has maintained that its strategy is not about capitulation but about protecting vital bilateral engagements that affect millions of citizens. This approach aims to prevent economic disruption while asserting national rights in the South China Sea region.

Real-World Impact and Future Economic Outlook

The backing from major industry groups suggests that the business sector views the government's current diplomatic strategy as aligned with commercial realities. For industries reliant on Chinese investment and exports, stability is prioritized over escalation. The Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks Inc. noted that supply chain continuity depends heavily on the political climate between the two neighbors.

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The coalition believes that sustained dialogue will eventually lead to clearer regulations and more predictable trade environments for Filipino businesses. By supporting the Department of Foreign Affairs, these groups hope to ensure that economic security is not compromised by political posturing. The next steps involve monitoring the implementation of the mutual respect framework discussed by Lazaro and Wang Yi to gauge its effect on bilateral trade flows and investment protections.