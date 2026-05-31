Bus Crash in Tuba, Benguet: 95 Rescued After Brake Failure Suspected in Multi-Vehicle Collision

A bus carrying 87 passengers, exceeding its capacity, allegedly lost brakes on a downhill curve in Tuba, Benguet, colliding with another bus and an SUV before overturning. 95 people were rescued; an investigation is underway.

A tragic bus collision occurred in Tuba, Benguet, Philippines, around 8 p.m., triggering a significant emergency response. According to initial reports, an ordinary bus carrying 87 passengers-exceeding its capacity of 68-reportedly lost its brakes while descending a steep, curving road from Baguio City.

The out-of-control vehicle then collided with an air-conditioned bus that was traveling uphill with 39 passengers. After the initial impact, the speeding bus also struck an SUV before crashing into a roadside wall and overturning. Emergency personnel rescued a total of 95 individuals from the wreckage and transported them to various hospitals. One passenger was found pinned inside the overturned bus but was successfully extricated.

Local disaster officials described a chaotic scene with one bus positioned further up the road after being hit first, while the other bus lay overturned below. Authorities are investigating the claim that brake failure caused the accident, with police noting the long, sharp downhill curve may have contributed, possibly due to overheated brakes.

The operating company, Victory Liner, has issued a statement offering condolences to the victims and their families and confirmed it is conducting an internal investigation while cooperating with authorities. The incident underscores ongoing concerns about road safety, vehicle maintenance, and passenger capacity compliance in the Philippines, particularly in mountainous areas with challenging terrain





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Bus Crash Tuba Benguet Brake Failure Victory Liner Road Safety

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