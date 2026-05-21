Bureau of Immigration Arrests 28 Foreign Nationals in Series of Operations Across Davao de Oro, Pasay, and Pampanga

The Bureau of Immigration has arrested 28 foreign nationals in a series of operations across Davao de Oro, Pasay, and Pampanga. The operations targeted foreign nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining, unauthorized retail trade, and overstaying.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has arrested 28 foreign nationals in a series of operations across Davao de Oro, Pasay, and Pampanga between April 22 and May 8, 2026.

The operations targeted foreign nationals allegedly involved in illegal mining, unauthorized retail trade, and overstaying, among other immigration violations. The largest operation took place in Pantukan, Davao de Oro, and Tagum City, Davao del Norte, where immigration operatives and military intelligence units arrested 20 Chinese nationals at an alleged illegal mining site and warehouse. Authorities discovered explosive components, including ammonium nitrate, dynamite, blasting caps, and detonators, and recovered dried seahorses, considered protected wildlife species under Philippine environmental laws.

In Pasay, BI intelligence agents arrested six foreign nationals during a Baclaran mall operation in coordination with the Southern Police District. A 66-year-old Pakistani national was also arrested for overstaying and being undocumented. All the arrested foreign nationals face charges for violating Philippine immigration laws and will remain under the custody of the BI during the deportation proceedings





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Bureau Of Immigration Foreign Nationals Illegal Mining Unauthorized Retail Trade Overstaying

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