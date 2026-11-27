The Bureau of Customs confiscated 350 kilos of illegal drugs worth P661 million from six inbound shipments at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

The Bureau of Customs has confiscated 350 kilos of illegal drugs worth P661 million from six inbound shipments examined at a warehouse in Pasay City near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

High-grade marijuana, methamphetamine hydrochloride, and acetylcodeine were intercepted by customs personnel during routine warehouse inspections of these international shipments.

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Bureau of Customs Drug Interception Details

The Bureau of Customs intercepted 307.866 kilograms of kush in two separate shipments from Thailand that were sent by the same shipper.

One of these shipments bound for Bulacan yielded 54.382 kilograms of the high-grade marijuana, which is valued at an estimated P65.26 million.

A second shipment bound for Caloocan contained 484 kilograms of kush with an estimated value of P304.18 million.

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Customs officers also seized 42.884 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, known as shabu, worth an estimated P291.61 million from three different shipments.

These seizures included one shipment from Kenya that yielded 39.418 kilograms of the drug.

Two additional shipments originating from Malaysia contributed 2.630 kilograms and 0.836 kilogram of shabu, respectively, to this major bust.

In a separate discovery, personnel intercepted one gram of acetylcodeine from a shipment arriving from Canada, which is valued at P1,508.

Stakeholder Positions and Anti-Drug Directives

The Bureau of Customs announced this major seizure operation in a formal statement detailing the specific quantities and origins of the confiscated substances.

These actions are part of the Bureau of Customs' efforts to strengthen border protection and prevent illegal drugs from reaching Filipino communities.

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The enforcement strategy aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to maintain strict oversight of international cargo entering the country.

The targeted approach aims to disrupt the supply chains of organized criminal networks attempting to import illicit substances through major ports of entry.

Real-World Impact and Ongoing Operations

This latest seizure contributes to a cumulative total of P7.92 billion worth of illegal drugs intercepted since January 2026.

The Bureau of Customs has conducted 414 seizure operations nationwide during this period to combat the growing threat of drug trafficking.

The combined value of these seizures demonstrates the significant financial scale of the illicit drug trade operating through Philippine airports.

Officials continue to monitor inbound shipments closely to identify and intercept high-value drug consignments before they enter local distribution networks.