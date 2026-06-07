Bureau of Customs Launches Policy Reforms and AEDS Plus to Boost Trade Modernization

The Bureau of Customs has issued three new customs memorandum orders to accelerate modernization, creating a permanent policy office and launching the Automated Export Declaration System (AEDS) Plus to streamline trade processes and improve data accuracy for exports from free zones.

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) has accelerated its modernization and trade initiatives through a series of reforms, notably by institutionalizing a permanent policymaking body and launching the Automated Export Declaration System (AEDS) Plus.

On June 5, the agency issued several customs memorandum orders (CMOs) aimed at enhancing efficiency and transparency. CMO No. 07-2026 establishes the Project Management Office (PMO) as an adjunct to the Office of the Commissioner. The PMO is responsible for overseeing and harmonizing tasks across offices involved in executing priority programs, activities, and projects aligned with the BoC's strategic thrusts and modernization efforts. CMO No. 08-2026 transforms the PMO into a permanent body dedicated to policy development, issuance, and dissemination.

It reorganizes and renames the PMO as the Customs Policy and Issuance Office, designating it as the main policy body tasked with drafting, reviewing, and disseminating all customs issuances. CMO No. 09-2026 introduces AEDS Plus, a modernized framework that integrates systems used by investment promotion agencies and the BoC's electronic-to-mobile system. This initiative aims to simplify trade for registered business enterprises operating in free zones and special economic zones.

AEDS Plus is also critical for securing accurate statistical data on exports from free zones, supporting national trade monitoring and policymaking. The Commissioner will determine the full implementation schedule based on recommendations from the Management Information and Systems Technology Group





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Bureau Of Customs Customs Memorandum Orders Policy Reform AEDS Plus Trade Modernization Free Zones Export Declaration System Customs Policy Office

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