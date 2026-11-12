Bureau of Customs Commissioner Nepomuceno Departs With Record Revenue And Enforcement Legacy

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno steps down from the Bureau of Customs after delivering significant revenue collections and major contraband seizures during his tenure, marking a transformative period for the agency.

Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has officially announced his departure from the Bureau of Customs, citing a transformed and more resilient institution as the primary outcome of his leadership. In a statement released on Thursday, he emphasized that the agency is now stronger, more respected, and better understood by the public than ever before.

Nepomuceno Leaves Transformed Agency Behind

The departing commissioner expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their unwavering support and dedication throughout the extensive reform process. He stated that the collective hard work and commitment of the entire workforce were instrumental in achieving a new level of institutional strength and public trust. This shift marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to modernize customs operations across the country.

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Record Revenue And Seizure Statistics

Under the watch of Commissioner Nepomuceno, the Bureau of Customs generated a total of P1.327 trillion in duties and taxes between July 2025 and October 2026. This substantial financial contribution highlights the agency's enhanced capacity to collect state revenues efficiently. The figures represent a critical period of economic activity and administrative effectiveness during his term in office.

In addition to revenue generation, the agency executed 1,452 enforcement and intelligence operations to combat illicit trade. These targeted efforts resulted in the seizure of P50.93 billion worth of illicit and smuggled goods. Such aggressive enforcement demonstrates a strategic focus on protecting the national economy from illegal market activities.

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Protecting Communities From Contraband

The seized contraband included illegal drugs, counterfeit products, unsafe goods, and other prohibited items. The Bureau of Customs noted that these interceptions were crucial in keeping dangerous and harmful materials away from Filipino communities. This protective measure underscores the agency's broader mission to safeguard public health and safety through rigorous border control.

The statement from the bureau acknowledged that Nepomuceno leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond simple numbers and milestones. It emphasized that he leaves an institution that is stronger, more confident, and more united in its mission. This unity is guided by a shared belief that meaningful reform is possible when people work together toward a common purpose.

Institutional Unity And Future Outlook

The official acknowledgment of Nepomuceno's leadership highlights the cultural shift within the agency toward collaboration and shared goals. The bureau credited the current state of confidence and cohesion to the collective effort of its personnel. This foundation is expected to support future initiatives aimed at further enhancing customs efficiency and integrity.