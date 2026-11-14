Bulls Defeat Hawks in Overtime Behind Powell and Giddey

Chicago Bulls stop eight-game losing streak with 125-117 overtime win over Atlanta Hawks, powered by Norman Powell's 33 points and Josh Giddey's triple-double performance.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 125-117 in overtime on Friday at the United Center, snapping an eight-game losing streak with a hard-fought victory. The win was anchored by Norman Powell, who scored 33 points in his return to the lineup, and Josh Giddey, who recorded a triple-double with 15 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Powell and Giddey Lead Offensive Surge

Powell was instrumental in the final moments, scoring 15 points during the fourth quarter and overtime period to help the Bulls hold off a determined Atlanta squad. His performance marked a significant return after missing the previous two games. Giddey provided crucial playmaking, including a key pass to Matas Buzelis on the left wing that set up a pivotal three-pointer. This basket extended the Chicago advantage to six points with 23.5 seconds remaining in overtime, effectively sealing the contest for the home team.

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Bulls Balanced Attack and Injury Concerns

While Powell and Giddey led the charge, the Bulls benefited from a balanced offensive effort across their roster. Jalen Smith contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds before leaving with an apparent left-hand injury early in overtime. Isaac Okoro added 15 points, while Patrick Williams scored 13, Buddy Hield chipped in 12, and Matas Buzelis finished with 11 points. The team also played without rookie Caleb Wilson, who underwent successful surgery on his fractured right hand this week following an injury sustained during Wednesday's home loss to San Antonio.

Hawks Fight Back but Fall Short

The Atlanta Hawks, who have lost two straight games after a four-game winning streak, showed resilience throughout the match. Six Hawks players scored in double figures, led by CJ McCollum's 20 points. Onyeka Okongwu added 17 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 16, Jock Landale contributed 12, and Lu Dort added 10. Dyson Daniels secured nine rebounds for Atlanta. Despite their efforts, the Hawks could not overcome the Bulls' late-game execution, particularly after being held scoreless in the final seconds of regulation.

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Critical Fourth Quarter and Overtime Moments

The game featured dramatic shifts in momentum during the final period. The Bulls opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 94-85 lead, showcasing their early momentum. However, Atlanta battled back effectively. A 7-0 Hawks run featuring four points from Johnson tied the score at 110 with 1:08 left in regulation. Both teams missed opportunities to take the lead in the closing stages of regulation, forcing the game into overtime where Powell and the Bulls managed to secure the crucial basket.

Implications for NBA Cup Group Play

This victory moves both the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks to a 1-1 record in East Group C of the NBA Cup. The result is critical for both teams as they look to position themselves for future playoff contention. Each team now has two games remaining in their group play, making every subsequent matchup vital. The Bulls' ability to stop their eight-game skid provides a much-needed boost to morale and standings, while the Hawks will need to regroup to maintain their competitive edge in the group.