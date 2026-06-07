Bulacan Police Serve Arrest Warrants to Suspects in Flood Control Project Scandal

The Bulacan Police Provincial Office has served arrest warrants to several suspects involved in the flood control project scandal, including contractors and government officials.

The Bulacan Police Provincial Office (Bulacan PPO) served arrest warrants on three of the suspects aged 51, 41, and 40 who were already detained at a facility in Quezon City.

A 63-year-old accused from Bustos, Bulacan voluntarily surrendered following coordinated tracking operations. All warrants were issued in connection with alleged irregularities involving a flood control project in Bulacan, with no bail recommended, the PNP said. An arrest warrant was also issued against contractors Pacifico and Cezarah Discaya and nine others for malversation through falsification of public documents in connection with their alleged involvement in the kickback scheme from flood control projects.

The day before, the Office of the Ombudsman filed malversation and graft charges against the Discaya couple and Merg Jaron Laus, Brice Ericson Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, Ernesto Galang, Norberto Santos, Lorenzo Pagtalunan, Juanito Coronel Mendoza, Floralyn Simbulan, Ma. Roma Angeline Rimando. PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. lauded the operating units for the successful implementation of the arrest warrants in connection with the flood control mess. The PNP's mandate is to implement the law fairly for everyone.

We will not let these cases slip by because there should be accountability. If there is wrongdoing, there should be action taken to protect public funds and maintain public trust. All accused were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood and are now under proper custody pending turnover to the issuing court, the PNP added





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Bulacan Police Provincial Office Flood Control Project Scandal Arrest Warrants PNP Malversation Graft Charges

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