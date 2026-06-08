Bulacan Police Arrest Four Suspects in Viral Attempted Carnapping Case

The Bulacan Provincial Highway Patrol team has arrested four suspects linked to a viral attempted carnapping and robbery incident in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. The suspects, who posed as motorcycle buyers, used a firearm to intimidate the victim but fled after the victim sought help. Complaints have been filed under the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 for attempted carnapping and robbery with intimidation.

In a significant development, the Bulacan Provincial Highway Patrol ( HPG ) team has successfully apprehended four individuals suspected of involvement in a widely circulated attempted carnapping and robbery case in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan .

The arrest was announced during a recent press briefing, highlighting the swift action taken by law enforcement to address public safety concerns. The incident, which gained attention on social media and news platforms, involved a brazen attempt to steal a motorcycle and personal belongings from a private residence. According to investigators, the suspects presented themselves as prospective buyers of the motorcycle and visited the victim's home under false pretenses.

Once there, they allegedly brandished a firearm to intimidate the victim and attempted to seize the motorcycle and other items. The attempt, however, was thwarted when the victim managed to alert nearby companions, causing the suspects to escape without the loot. The arrest marks a critical step in the investigation, with authorities confirming that complaints have been filed against the four suspects at the Office of the City Prosecutor of San Jose del Monte City.

They are charged with violations of the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016, specifically in relation to attempted carnapping and robbery with intimidation. The case underscores the ongoing efforts of the Bulacan police to combat crime and ensure public security, while also reflecting the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in assisting law enforcement. Further details regarding the suspects' identities and the status of the legal proceedings are expected to be released as the investigation continues





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Bulacan Carnapping Robbery Arrest San Jose Del Monte HPG Anti-Carnapping Act

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