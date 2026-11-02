Bulacan Pet Crematorium Scandal: Police Investigate Dumped Remains

Bacoor City Police and authorities investigate a scandal where pet remains were dumped in Bulacan. Fifty-three owners have complained after discovering their deceased pets were improperly disposed of despite cremation payments.

The Bacoor City Police are actively investigating a disturbing case of animal neglect and fraud after at least 53 complainants reported the illegal dumping of pet remains along a street in Bulacan. These animals were initially handed over to a local facility for proper cremation services, but were instead discarded improperly by the service provider. The Bacoor City Police confirmed on Monday, November 18, 2024, that they expect the number of affected complainants to rise further as more owners come forward with similar stories.

Bacoor City Police Confirm Rising Complainant Numbers

Bacoor, Cavite Chief of Police P/Lt.Col. Alexie Desamito stated that authorities are eyeing at least five to seven employees who dealt directly with the pet owners as potential persons of interest in the case. He emphasized that he would rather not name these individuals yet because they are the employees who were on the front lines handling the transactions and interactions with the grieving pet owners. The police are currently gathering statements to determine the full scope of the operation and the involvement of various staff members within the facility.

Also read Bacoor Orders Closure of Pet Crematorium After 29 Animal Remains Found Dumped in Bulacan

Deep Emotional Distress Among Grieving Pet Owners

Pet owners like Garcia expressed profound pain, emphasizing that they consider their pets as family members who deserve respectful treatment comparable to human beings. Ignacio, another affected owner, explained that they are not wealthy but saved up specifically out of love for their dogs to pay for cremation services. She described how the discovery has left her unable to sleep due to constant worry, as she refuses to believe the urns contain anything other than her loved pets, highlighting the deep emotional bond and trust betrayed by the service.

San Jose del Monte Authorities Locate Multiple Dumping Sites

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the remains of over 20 dogs and cats sealed in plastic bags were discovered along a street in Barangay Minuyan Proper in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. Although the San Jose del Monte police have yet to release the results of their investigation, several pet owners were able to recognize and claim the dumped bodies of their pets. The pet owners said they had availed of the aftercare services of a single pet crematorium located in Bacoor, indicating a cross-jurisdictional issue that has drawn national attention.

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Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla Reports Owner Non-Cooperation

Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla said the owner of the alleged pet crematorium is no longer cooperating with authorities regarding the ongoing investigation. He noted that the owner simply sent word that they will just await the charges to be filed against them rather than assisting with the inquiry. For its part, the Animal Kingdom Foundation stated that even if the crematorium in question merely outsourced its services, it still holds legal responsibility and accountability for the incident, regardless of any subcontracting arrangements.

NBI Launches Separate Probe Into Illegal Disposal

Away from the initial discovery, authorities located two additional dumping grounds where pet remains were potentially discarded in recent months. On November 13, 2025, eight sacks containing five dead dogs were found inside a septic tank in Barangay Minuyan 4, while another site was uncovered on May 19. Jennifer Sorro, a paraveterinary worker at the SJDM City Veterinary Office, suggested that all three sites are connected, explaining that they initially performed proper burials along the road for efficiency but suspected local residents were the source.

Victims Demand Formal Charges Over Financial Compensation

Marvic Villoso, one of the affected pet owners, expressed her determination to file formal charges against the pet crematorium owner, rejecting any monetary offers. She stated that money cannot compensate for a lost life, a pet that passed away, and then didn't even receive a proper final resting place. Villoso added that she is angry upon learning that the remains were simply thrown away, underscoring the lack of remorse from the facility. Earlier on Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation announced that it will also conduct its own investigation into the incident to ensure a comprehensive legal response.