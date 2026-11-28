Folk group Buklod reunites forty years after the EDSA Revolution. Their music highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and the unfulfilled promises of Philippine democracy.

Forty years after the historic EDSA Revolution, the folk group Buklod has emerged as a poignant symbol of a democratic promise that remains unfulfilled. The trio, comprising Noel Cabangon, Romeo Dongeto, and Rene Boncocan, continues to perform songs that serve as a haunting reminder of the fight for justice and equality in the Philippines.

Buklod Musical Journey Since 1988

The music of Buklod originated from a rich tradition of protest artists who performed during the 1970s and early 1980s. Before achieving recording status, Noel Cabangon, Romeo Dongeto, and Rene Boncocan sang at political gatherings, drawing inspiration from pioneers like Jess Santiago, Paul Galang, Susan Fernandez, Pancho Lara, and Gary Granada. Folk groups such as Pahayagan and Sinaglahi also influenced this movement, along with Asin and Heber Bartolome's Banyuhay, who brought environmental and working-class themes into the mainstream.

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Debuting in 1988 as a trio, Buklod released their first album shortly after the restoration of democracy under President Cory Aquino. This period was characterized by a national desire to celebrate democracy and move on from the Marcos dictatorship. Consequently, protest musicians faced significant challenges, as optimistic pop music dominated the airwaves while activists strummed acoustic guitars to audiences who often wished they were not there.

Commercialization and Band Disbandment

Following the 1988 debut, Rene Boncocan left the group in 1989. Noel Cabangon and Romeo Dongeto continued as a duo, releasing the albums Tatsulok in 1991 and Sa Kandungan ng Kalikasan in 1992. The secret to their growing recognition was revealed when Ed Formoso's production for Dear Cory became a burger commercial jingle. Cabangon's Kanlungan became a requested track in his solo career, while Bamboo covered Tatsulok years later.

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Despite the commercial success of their songs, the original messages faced irony. A song about longing and the passing of time became a fast food jingle, while an indictment of oppressive class structures turned into a rock anthem. Buklod jammed occasionally but never reunited fully or released a new album until 2018. This occurred three decades after their first record, marking a significant pause in their collective musical output.

2018 Comeback Amid Rights Violations

The urge to make their voices heard again was triggered by the brazen extra-judicial killings and rights violations under the regime of former President Rodrigo Duterte. Thirty years on, the old songs resonated deeply with the trio's way of joining the national outrage against the two-year-old regime of the now detained leader. This comeback allowed the aging musicians to address current social issues through their established platform of political engagement.

The recent reunion occurred at a fund-raiser for ailing painter Federico Boy Dominguez, known in activist circles as BoyD. The event drew battle-hardened activists who found comfort in familiar songs. This gathering highlighted the enduring relevance of their work, as the crowd connected with the historical weight of the music that defined a generation's political consciousness.

Legacy of Post-EDSA Protest Music

Forty years after the EDSA Revolution, Buklod's songs carry the same weight as when they were first sung. The promise of the revolution has soured due to old and new elites who use democratic rhetoric to undermine its values. Disenchantment with the failure to lift people from chronic hunger and poverty has grown, and activists are treated with the same iron fist as during the Marcos father era. The return of Marcos the son to Malacañang further underscores these ongoing challenges.

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Buklod and other post-EDSA protest artists were proven right in their assessments that the revolution left too much undone. In the face of public indifference, they continued to sing about these issues, even if it meant preaching to the converted or dodging bullets at rallies. Their enduring legacy is a testament to the power of music to outlast political quarrels and keep the memory of unfinished justice alive for future generations.