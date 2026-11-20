Three individuals died in separate Bukidnon truck accidents involving pine cargo. Police detained drivers while families consider legal action against the operators responsible for the fatal collisions.

Three fatalities have been reported in Bukidnon province following two separate traffic incidents involving trucks carrying pineapple cargo. The incidents occurred on Thursday and Friday, resulting in the deaths of two female motorcyclists and two plantation workers.

According to a GMA Regional TV One Mindanao report published on Friday, authorities confirmed that the crashes took place in different barangays within the province. Both accidents involved heavy trucks loaded with pineapples that collided with vulnerable road users or workers. The police have initiated investigations to determine the precise causes and assign liability for these tragic events.

Also read Truck Driver Held for Hit-and-Run That Dragged Motorcyclist 10km in Bulacan

The First Collision in Manolo Fortich

Police are currently holding the driver of a truck laden with pineapples in custody in Manolo Fortich. This detention follows a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two women. The incident occurred on Thursday when the motorcycle the women were riding collided with the rear of a parked truck on the side of the road.

The collision happened in Barangay Sankanan. Investigators are waiting for the relatives of the deceased victims to file a formal complaint before proceeding with additional dispositions. The driver remains under police supervision as the legal process begins. Authorities are determining if improper parking or visibility issues contributed to the fatal impact.

Advertisement

Tragic Crash in Talagac Claims Two Lives

In a separate incident in Talagac, Bukidnon, a female rider was killed, and her passenger, also a woman, was injured. The motorcycle lost control while navigating a downhill, curving section of the road in Barangay Salucot. The vehicle then crashed into a truck that was parked on the opposite side of the street.

The victims were traveling down the winding road when the rider lost control. The motorcycle slammed into the stationary truck, causing severe injuries that proved fatal for the rider. The female passenger sustained injuries and is receiving medical attention. This accident highlights the dangers of navigating sharp curves with parked vehicles obstructing the path.

Plantation Workers Killed in Kadingilan

Two male plantation workers were also killed in a different incident involving a truck carrying pineapples in Kadingilan, Bukidnon. The police investigation into this specific crash revealed that the truck was maneuvering in Barangay Pay-as. The vehicle reversed and struck the two men, leading to their deaths.

The police described the incident as an accident caused by the reversing truck. The workers were allegedly hit while in the path of the reversing vehicle. This third fatality adds to the toll of the recent string of accidents involving pineapple transport trucks in the region. Investigators are reviewing the actions of the truck driver and the circumstances leading to the maneuver.

Advertisement

Ongoing Police Investigations and Dispositions

Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating all three incidents to establish the facts. In the Manolo Fortich case, the truck driver is currently under custody. The police are awaiting formal complaints from the victims' families to proceed with additional legal dispositions. This standard procedure ensures that all aspects of the collision are documented before charges are filed.

The Talagac and Kadingilan incidents are also under scrutiny. Authorities are examining the visibility of parked vehicles and the maneuvering of heavy trucks in residential and work areas. These investigations aim to prevent future tragedies involving commercial vehicles and vulnerable road users. The province remains on high alert regarding road safety measures for pineapple transportation.