ASEAN Signs Digital Economy Framework Agreement Setting Rules for $2 Trillion Digital Market

ASEAN members signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement on November 14, establishing common rules for digital trade in a market of nearly 680 million people. The pact aims to double the region's digital economy to $2 trillion by 2030 and take effect in 2027.

ASEAN member countries signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement on November 14, establishing common rules for digital trade in a market of nearly 680 million people.

The agreement, the world's first region-wide digital economy pact, is projected to double ASEAN's digital economy from an estimated $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. handed over the agreement to ASEAN leaders during the opening of the 49th Summit at the PICC on November 15, 2026. Negotiations began in 2023, and the deal became a priority deliverable of the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship this year.

Also read ASEAN Signs World's First Regionwide Digital Economy Framework Agreement

DEFA Establishes Common Digital Trade Rules

DEFA establishes common rules for cross-border e-commerce, electronic payments, protection of source code, cybersecurity, online consumer protection and cooperation on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence. It also covers cross-border data flows and interoperable trade systems. Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said DEFA is not simply about economic growth. She said it is establishing the rules, systems and cooperation that will allow people and businesses to participate more fully in that growth.

Roque added that the agreement opens a new chapter in ASEAN cooperation, brings economies close together, extends the benefits of trade beyond physical borders and positions the region to compete in an increasingly digital world. ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said DEFA will facilitate paperless trading, cross-border e-commerce and trusted cross-border data flows, and it will establish interoperable trade systems.

Advertisement

In practical terms, that means lower transaction costs, simpler cross-border operations and easier access to customers in the region, especially for micro, small and medium enterprises. This includes cutting down on paperwork through wider use of electronic trade documents, signatures and invoices, as well as clearer rules for cross-border data transfers.

Removing Frictions for ASEAN MSMEs

Finance Secretary Frederick Go said more than half of enterprises trading in ASEAN still face paper requirements at the border, and two out of three using digital payments also reported delays. He said DEFA is built to remove exactly those frictions. Roque said the agreement will allow Philippine MSMEs to reach customers across ASEAN, across digital platforms and participate in regional value chains.

Consumers will benefit from safer online transactions and stronger protection of personal information, while workers could explore jobs in e-commerce, digital services and the creative industries. Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Young, who also heads the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, said the agreement is expected to come into force sometime early next year.

Gan said DEFA is designed to be flexible, allowing member countries who are not quite ready today to join any time when they are ready. He allayed concerns that the pact could fuel intense competition among businesses within the bloc, saying economies are very complementary in nature. We compete in some areas, of course, but in many areas, we are complementary to each other, he said.

In its digital trade review of ASEAN last May, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development listed Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam as the economies that will eventually reap the biggest trade gains under DEFA. The OECD said understanding the potential impact of deeper and broader digital trade integration is essential, helping policymakers identify emerging opportunities, guide international negotiations and prioritize domestic reform efforts. ASEAN's Digital Integration Index approaches the question from a different perspective.

Philippines Faces Infrastructure and Readiness Gaps

Based on the index, the ASEAN-6, namely Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, could seize the early lead when the region's digital economy kicks off, having infrastructure and regulatory structure already in place. The Philippines is considered moderately ready to transition to a digital economy because of its thriving IT-BPM sector and high mobile payment use. There are, however, gaps and bottlenecks the government must address.

Advertisement

While urban centers like Metro Manila boast strong 5G and fiber connectivity, broadband speeds and reliability elsewhere are far slower than ASEAN-6 peers like Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. MSMEs, which make up 99 percent of the country's businesses, are reluctant to let go of basic social media selling practices and fully embrace e-commerce processes like digital invoicing. The country's digital ecosystem is still highly vulnerable to cyberattacks and data breaches.

To overcome these challenges, the Philippines needs external financing, and the Asian Development Bank has pledged up to $5 billion by 2030 to support DEFA's implementation. The groundwork for the transition gained momentum after President Marcos Jr. signed an executive order adopting the Artificial Intelligence Governance Framework and creating the National Artificial Intelligence Center.

The AI Governance Framework is the national strategic guide for policy formulation, regulatory coordination, institutional development, capacity-building and other governance measures necessary to support and strengthen the Philippine AI ecosystem. Though the agreement has been signed, its implementing rules have yet to be fully developed, meaning many specifics remain unclear and benefits could take months or years to be felt.

ASEAN Aims for 2027 Implementation Target

Hourn said ASEAN hopes to fast track the ratification process and is working on the implementation plan so it will be ready by May next year when DEFA goes into effect. ASEAN expects the agreement to enter into force in 2027, with May identified as a target for implementation. The full text of the ASEAN DEFA is expected to be published on the ASEAN Secretariat website by early 2027.

Locally, the Department of Trade and Industry plans to conduct trade shows and information campaigns in 2027 to help entrepreneurs understand the agreement. Another thing to watch is whether the gains under DEFA would redound only to large businesses or reach all the way to MSMEs. ASEAN Business Advisory Council chair Joey Concepcion III said MSMEs will be the acid test for the agreement. What works for the smallest businesses can also work for the largest companies, he said.

If we can make cross-border trade simple, efficient and secure enough for MSMEs, we create a foundation that can benefit businesses of every size. DEFA has the potential to reshape ASEAN from a fragmented collection of national markets into a unified digital bloc. Achieving this goal, however, will depend on closing uneven infrastructure gaps before the pact takes effect.