Building Owner Offers Assistance and Seeks Independent Investigation in Angeles City Incident

The owner of a building that collapsed in Angeles City is offering financial aid to victims and calling for an independent investigation, while the clearing operation is only 5% complete.

A building collapse incident in Angeles City has prompted the building owner and contractor to offer assistance to the victims, with lawyers stating that they are willing to help and seek an independent investigation.

According to a report on 24 Oras Weekend, Atty. Willie Rivera, representative of the building owner, said they first talked to the Office of the Mayor, who can help them, and explained that should financial help be needed, they are ready to provide it.

Meanwhile, Atty. Nicolai Manguerra, representative of the contractor, assured that the contractor will not run away from the assistance that families would request, emphasizing that their number one priority is to help the affected families. The incident, which occurred in Barangay Malabanias, has left several victims, with two already receiving financial aid from the building owner, while others refused to accept the assistance. The lawyers declined to disclose the amount of financial aid given, citing confidentiality.

The victims are currently receiving medical treatment and are being supported by the local government. Angeles City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin II reported that the clearing operation is currently at 5 percent, without a definite date as to when the operation will conclude. The operation involves removing debris from the collapsed structure to ensure safety and facilitate further investigation. The mayor also urged the public to stay away from the area.

The building owner and contractor are cooperating with authorities in the investigation. The lawyers said they are open to an independent investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. They also expressed condolences to the families of the victims. The incident has raised concerns about building safety in the city.

Local officials have called for stricter enforcement of building codes and regular inspections. The city engineer's office is conducting its own probe. As of the latest update, rescue efforts have been completed, and focus has shifted to recovery and support for the victims. The local government has set up a relief center for affected families.

Donations and psychosocial support are being provided. The building owner's lawyer reiterated that they will not evade responsibility and will ensure that all necessary assistance is given. The contractor also vowed to fully cooperate in the investigation and support the victims. The clearing operation is expected to take several more days, depending on the situation.

Authorities are working to ensure the area is safe before allowing residents to return. This incident has drawn attention to the need for improved building standards and emergency response mechanisms. The city government is reviewing its policies to prevent future tragedies. The victims' families are demanding justice and a thorough investigation.

They have called for accountability from those responsible. In response, the building owner and contractor have expressed their commitment to helping the victims and ensuring that such an incident does not happen again. They are also considering providing additional assistance such as temporary housing and livelihood support. The community has come together to support the victims, with many volunteers offering their help.

The local government is coordinating with national agencies for additional resources. As the investigation continues, more details are expected to emerge. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and vigilance in construction and maintenance of buildings.

It is hoped that lessons learned will lead to improvements in building safety across the city





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Building Collapse Angeles City Financial Aid Investigation Victims

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