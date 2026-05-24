Building Collapse Traps People in Angeles City, Pampanga

Rescue operations are still ongoing after a nine-story building under construction in Angeles City, Pampanga, collapsed early Sunday, trapping people beneath the rubble. As of 8 am, at least 24 people have been rescued from the collapsed structure, and search and rescue operations are being carried out by personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection, city responders, and the Philippine National Police.

MANILA, Philippines – A nine-story building under construction in Angeles City , Pampanga , collapsed early Sunday, May 24, trapping people beneath the rubble. Officials are still determining the exact number of people trapped, but rescue and search operations are ongoing.

The incident occurred along Teodoro Street in Barangay Balibago around 3 am. Rescue teams from the Bureau of Fire Protection, city responders, and the Philippine National Police are actively involved in the operations. According to a Facebook post by the Angeles City Information Office, rescue teams have pulled at least 24 people from the collapsed structure, along with two individuals from a nearby building affected by the incident.

The collapse is believed to have happened due to construction work, but the cause is still under investigation. The Akbayan Party has called on national and local authorities to sustain rescue operations, despite the dangers at the site. The party also urged a thorough investigation to prevent similar accidents in the future. National authorities have pledged to provide assistance to those affected by the incident





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Construction Rescue Angeles City Pampanga Teodoro Street Barangay Balibago Andrew Jackson Building Collapse Trapped Persons Rescue Operations Bureau Of Fire Protection Philippine National Police Akbayan Party Rafaela David

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