Budget Retaliation: House Lawmakers Who Voted Against Sara Duterte Impeachment Face Cuts

Rappler analysis reveals that 28 lawmakers opposing Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment receive minimal 2027 DPWH budgets. This disparity highlights intense patronage politics and concerns over transparency.

Rappler's analysis of the proposed 2027 national budget reveals a stark pattern in Department of Public Works and Highways funding allocations for congressional districts. The data indicates that twenty-eight of the thirty-six district lawmakers who abstained from or voted against the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte are poised to receive significantly smaller public works budgets compared to their counterparts who supported the prosecution.

The Core Disparity in 2027 DPWH Allocations

According to aggregated data from the People's Budget Coalition and BetterGov.PH, the thirty-six lawmakers in question are slated to receive no more than P300 million each in DPWH project funding for the upcoming fiscal year. This figure contrasts sharply with the allocations for legislators who played active roles in prosecuting the Vice President. The disparity suggests that funding decisions may be influenced by political alignment rather than purely developmental needs or population metrics.

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The National Unity Party had explicitly urged the House majority not to retaliate against lawmakers who opposed the impeachment proceedings. However, the proposed budget appears to disregard this appeal. The analysis shows that the majority of those who did not support the impeachment of the Vice President are receiving reduced allocations, highlighting potential patronage politics within the legislative body.

Voting Patterns and Specific Lawmaker Impacts

Thirteen lawmakers cast a no vote against the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. This group includes father-and-son duo Paolo Duterte and Omar Duterte. Paolo Duterte represents Southern Leyte 1st District, while Omar Duterte serves Davao City 2nd District. Roger Mercado, a Duterte-era public works chief, is also among those who voted no. He represents a district in Southern Leyte.

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Other Mindanaoan lawmakers who voted no include Dal Corvera of Agusan del Norte, Laarni Roque of Bukidnon, Isidro Ungab of Davao City, and Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental. Two legislators specifically abstained from the vote. Steve Solon from Sarangani and Audrey Zubiri from Bukidnon did not cast a ballot. Zubiri is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri, who is expected to vote in favor of Duterte's conviction at the Senate level.

Thirteen other lawmakers did not vote at all, likely by skipping plenary sessions to avoid alienating either side. A trio of lawmakers from Rizal, Jose Arturo Garcia, Tom Hernandez, and Emigdio Tanjuatco, were absent during the vote. Their shared engineering office is set to receive only P163 million for the 2027 budget. Deputy Speaker Kristine Meehan-Singson also skipped the May vote. Despite her leadership role, her district faces a smaller budget allocation.

Lowest Allocations and Prosecutorial Gains

The engineering office serving Davao City 2nd District Representative Omar Duterte received the lowest allocation in the dataset. It is set to receive just P4.2 million in infrastructure funding for 2027. Omar Duterte is the grandson of former president Rodrigo Duterte and the son of incumbent Representative Paolo Duterte. Paolo Duterte's engineering office received the third-lowest budget at P5.2 million. Both men were active in casting no votes during the impeachment proceedings.

In contrast, lawmakers associated with the prosecution received substantially higher funding. The district engineering office shared by lead prosecutor Jinky Luistro and another Batangas congresswoman is poised to receive at least P3.1 billion. This places Luistro among the top twenty beneficiaries. The engineering offices of prosecutors Joel Chua and Bel Zamora are also receiving more than a billion pesos each.

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Other lawmakers tapped to prosecute the Vice President, including Lorenz Defensor, Lordan Suan, and Kaka Bag-ao, are seeing their associated engineering offices receive more than half a billion pesos in infrastructure funds. The top beneficiaries of the 2027 public works funds include Sandro Marcos, Speaker Bojie Dy, and appropriations chair Mika Suansing. These figures underscore the deep entrenchment of patronage politics in Congress, where allies of the administration secure larger slices of the fiscal pie.