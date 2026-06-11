Bucana Bridge withstands earthquake with minor damage, thanks to seismic design features

The Bucana Bridge at the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road played a crucial role in protecting the structure during the magnitude 5 earthquake that struck Davao City on Monday, allowing the bridge to withstand the powerful tremor with only minor damage. According to Bucana Bridge Project Engineer John Christian Gaden, the movement observed in the bridge’s bearings and expansion joints during the earthquake was expected and demonstrated that the structure’s seismic design features performed as intended.

The Bucana Bridge at the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road played a crucial role in protecting the structure during the magnitude 5 earthquake that struck Davao City on Monday, allowing the bridge to withstand the powerful tremor with only minor damage .

According to Bucana Bridge Project Engineer John Christian Gaden, the movement observed in the bridge’s bearings and expansion joints during the earthquake was expected and demonstrated that the structure’s seismic design features performed as intended. The bridge’s main structure remained intact despite minor damage to non-structural components, particularly portions of the railings and expansion joints. Repair work has already begun and is expected to be completed within three to five days without requiring the closure of the bridge





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Bucana Bridge Earthquake Seismic Design Features Bearings Expansion Joints Minor Damage Repair Work Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Davao City Coastal Road Project Davao River Traffic Congestion Connectivity Modern Engineering And Safety Standards Seismic-Resistant Features

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