The Bureau of the Treasury raised $453.4 million from its third retail dollar bond offering after tenders reached $839.5 million, more than four times the initial $200-million target. The three-year bonds carry a 5.65% coupon and are due in 2029.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) raised $453.4 million from its third retail dollar bond offering on Thursday, more than doubling its initial target of $200 million amid strong investor demand.

Tenders for the three-year dollar-denominated securities reached $839.5 million, more than four times the amount initially offered. The strong demand prompted the Auction Committee to accept a larger amount than initially announced, bringing the total issuance to $453.4 million. The third tranche of Retail Onshore Dollar Bonds (RDB3) carries a coupon rate of 5.650 percent, 10 basis points lower than the 5.75 percent set for the 5.5-year retail dollar bonds offered in October 2023. The bonds are due in 2029.

Also read CHR Raises Alarm Over Alleged Human Rights Violations During ASEAN Summit Protests in Manila

BTr Raises $453.4 Million From Retail Dollar Bond

The offer period runs from Nov. 19 to 24, unless terminated earlier by the BTr, while the issuance date is set for Nov. 27. The bonds are offered at a minimum investment amount of $200 and in increments of $100 thereafter. National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza said she was satisfied with the demand for the RDBs, noting that tenders exceeded those received during the previous retail dollar bond offering in 2023.

For one, our first retail dollar bonds (RDB1) have matured. It also took some time before we were able to issue another offering.

Advertisement

Moreover, the interest rate is relatively high, Ms. Almanza said in mixed English and Filipino on the sidelines of the RDB launch. Ms. Almanza said the Treasury could raise at least $500 million from the issuance, although the final amount would depend on market demand. We expect at least $500 million… But we will see, our offer period is until Tuesday, she said. It will depend on the demand of the market.

However, Ms. Almanza said the government was not aiming to match the $1.26 billion raised during the second RDB offering in 2023, as a larger issuance could drive up borrowing costs. We also don't want the cost of the fund to go up, she said. Most probably, that kind of volume will require a higher issue premium.

Borrowing Cost Savings Drive Dollar Bond Appeal

Ms. Almanza said the government could save around 50 basis points in borrowing costs through the RDB issuance compared with peso-denominated securities of similar maturity, even after accounting for taxes shouldered by the government. The Treasury may also reduce the volume of its remaining peso bond auctions depending on the final amount raised from the RDB offering.

Depending on the result of this, we might reduce the volume of the succeeding auctions because this will ease pressure our peso auctions, she said. Ms. Almanza said less than P180 billion remains under the government's domestic borrowing program, with three more auctions scheduled for the rest of the year. The government programmed P2.73 trillion in gross borrowings this year, comprising P1.92 trillion in domestic borrowings and P815.51 billion in external borrowings.

Most of the borrowings will come from the domestic debt market totaling P1.92 trillion, down from the programmed P2.11 trillion in 2025. Of the total, bulk or P1.81 trillion will be borrowed through the sale of fixed-rate T-bonds and another P110.18 billion will come from T-bills. The remaining P815.5 billion came from external borrowing, up from 2025's P543.24 billion. This will include program loans (P403.78 billion), project loans (P97.35 billion), and bonds and other inflows (P314.37 billion).

A trader said strong demand reflected the attractive yield offered by theseeking dollar-denominated returns amid expectations of further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. At 5.65%, it offers an attractive alternative to traditional dollar placements, with the added comfort of sovereign credit, the trader said in a text message. The trader said strong demand could continue during the public offer period, especially as investors can use peso funds to subscribe to the bonds.

Advertisement

The facility to convert peso funds for RDB subscriptions broadens the potential investor base, particularly given the prevailing concerns over peso weakness, the trader said. With BTr already awarding $453.4 million against an initial offering of $200 million, we could see a sizable final issuance, although retail take-up will also depend on exchange rate movements during the offer period, the trader added.

Market Sentiment Supports Strong Dollar Bond Demand

Meanwhile, China Banking Corp. Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez said strong demand for the RDBs came amid improving financial market sentiment, supported by lower oil prices and expectations that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East would not escalate further. The timing of the issuance was also favorable, coming after the US midterm elections, which helped ease near-term political uncertainty, she said in a Viber message.

Ms. Velasquez said the tighter spread over comparable Republic of the Philippines bonds allowed the government to secure more favorable borrowing costs. The tax arrangement, whereby the government shoulders the tax on interest income, further enhances the RDB's appeal by allowing investors to receive their interest payments without bearing the tax burden, she said.

Ms. Almanza likewise said the RDBs could attract investors holding dollar savings, particularly those who are reluctant to convert their funds into pesos amid the local currency's weakness. She clarified that the bonds were not tax-exempt, but that the government would shoulder the applicable taxes, allowing investors to receive the full 5.65% coupon.

At the launch of the RDB3 on Thursday afternoon, Ms. Almanza said the RDB program had raised a combined $2.85 billion from its first two offerings since 2021. The Philippines raised $1.6 billion from its maiden retail dollar bond offering in 2021, followed by $1.26 billion from 5.5-year securities it offered in October 2023. Almanza said both offerings received strong investor demand and it is a reflection of confidence of Filipinos to continue to place in government securities.

She said the proceeds would finance the country's priority programs and infrastructure projects, complementing the national budget and enabling the timely delivery of essential public services. Designed with our retail investors in mind, RDB3 offers quarterly interest payments... so it will allow Filipinos to grow your US dollar savings while earning regular income, Almanza said. And for those without US dollar savings account, there's a Peso Clear facility, which also provides an opportunity to participate using Philippine pesos, she added.

The bureau launched its first retail dollar bonds on Oct. 21, following the issuance of RDB 2 in October 2023. The RDB program allows investors to participate in dollar-denominated government securities.