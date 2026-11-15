BSP suspends P1-million cash withdrawal due diligence threshold for holiday season

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has temporarily suspended the P1-million enhanced due diligence threshold for large-value cash transactions until Jan. 31, 2027, to support legitimate holiday spending while maintaining anti-money laundering safeguards.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ( BSP) has temporarily suspended the P1-million enhanced due diligence (EDD) threshold for large-value cash transactions. The suspension is meant to facilitate legitimate transactions and accommodate increased cash demand during the holiday season.

The Monetary Board approved the temporary suspension through Resolution No. 1086 dated Nov. 12, 2026. The suspension took effect upon issuance of the memorandum and will remain in place until Jan. 31, 2027. In a memorandum signed by BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr., the central bank said the suspension aims to back legitimate cash transactions during the holiday season. The BSP issued the memorandum late on Friday.

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P1 Million Threshold Temporarily Suspended

"In view of the anticipated increase in economic activity and cash transactions during the holiday season, the P1-million EDD threshold for large value cash transactions under BSP Circular No. 1230, is hereby temporarily suspended to facilitate legitimate transactions and support the public's cash requirements during this period," the BSP said. The BSP also said the move is meant to support legitimate cash transactions during the holiday season when economic activities are expected to increase.

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The temporary lifting of the threshold covers all BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs), including banks and other financial institutions under the central bank's supervision. In September 2025, the BSP issued a circular setting a daily cash withdrawal limit after finding that banks had facilitated large cash withdrawals by private contractors allegedly linked to money laundering and corruption in the flood control scandal.

Under the circular, a maximum of P500,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency may be withdrawn at once or via multiple transactions within one banking day. In a Feb. 27 circular, the BSP raised the threshold to P1 million, while also allowing BSP-supervised financial institutions to set lower thresholds provided it is risk-based. Withdrawals above the threshold would trigger a risk-based enhanced due diligence by the bank. Banks may ask customers for valid identification and other supporting documents.

Circular Establishes P1 Million Enhanced Due Diligence

The temporary suspension follows the central bank's earlier issuance of Circular No. 1230, Series of 2026, which established a P1-million threshold for enhanced due diligence on large-value cash payouts. Under the circular, cash payouts exceeding P1 million, whether made through a single transaction or a series of transactions within one banking day, are subject to risk-based enhanced due diligence.

The measure was part of the BSP's efforts to strengthen safeguards against money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing risks associated with large-value cash transactions. Despite the suspension, the BSP emphasized that financial institutions must continue complying with applicable anti-money laundering and countering terrorism and proliferation financing (AML/CTPF) laws and regulations. Banks and other supervised institutions must also continue implementing risk-based customer due diligence and enhanced due diligence measures whenever warranted.

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"BSFIs must also remain vigilant against suspicious activities, continue monitoring transactions, and file suspicious transaction reports," the central bank said. "At the same time, they should ensure that legitimate transactions proceed without unnecessary delays," it added. In the latest memorandum, the central bank said its BSFIs are still expected to implement AML/CTPF measures throughout the duration of the suspension.

Institutions Implement Risk-Based Customer Due Diligence

"BSFIs shall implement risk-based customer due diligence and EDD measures, as warranted, particularly in cases involving material changes in customer profiles or transaction behavior, unusual transactions, or other suspicious indications," the BSP said. The central bank also directed banks and other financial institutions to be vigilant during the holiday season by ensuring all transactions are well-monitored, and suspicious transactions are reported according to AML/CTPF laws.

"In implementing these measures, BSFIs shall exercise appropriate vigilance while ensuring that legitimate transactions are not unnecessarily impeded," the BSP said. Clients required to undergo EDD only need to submit supporting documents once as the BSP aims to ensure. This comes as the economic slowdown deepened in the third quarter, with gross domestic product expanding by 2.1%, a new post-pandemic low.

Household consumption, a key driver of the economy, grew by 2.4% in the third quarter, the weakest pace since the 4.8% contraction in the first quarter of 2021.