The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas proposes new licensing, capital, and QR code verification rules for money service businesses including remittance firms, money changers, e-money issuers, and crypto providers.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is proposing stricter capitalization and licensing requirements for remittance companies, money changers, e-money issuers, and crypto service providers amid growing transaction volumes and evolving operational risks.

Under a proposed circular amending its regulations on the establishment, organization, and capitalization of money service businesses (MSBs), the BSP said it seeks to require remittance and transfer companies (RTCs) with average monthly network transactions of at least P75 million to maintain a minimum capital of P50 million. Money changers and foreign exchange dealers (MC/FXDs) will be required to maintain a minimum capital of P10 million if their average monthly network transaction value reaches at least P50 million.

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BSP Proposes Stricter Capital Rules

The amendments form part of the BSPs broader initiative to strengthen the MSB industrys ability to manage attendant risks arising from increasing scale, evolving risk exposures, and greater operational complexity, the central bank said. The proposed rules will also require money service businesses to maintain capital commensurate with the nature, scale, and complexity of their operations, as well as their risk profiles.

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The BSP may require companies to hold capital above the prescribed minimum depending on transaction volumes, network reach, funds under custody or control, customer and settlement exposures, reliance on third parties, and dependence on technology. Enhanced capital assessments will apply to remittance companies exceeding P75 million in average monthly network transaction value and money changers exceeding P50 million.

Covered companies must maintain an additional operational buffer equivalent to at least six months of projected operating expenses, or a higher amount if warranted by their risk profiles. The buffer will be maintained on top of the minimum capital requirement to help businesses absorb unexpected losses and remain operational during adverse events or business disruptions.

This aims to ensure the continuity and resilience of its operations in the event of material risks, adverse events, or unforeseen business disruptions, the central bank said. It added that this would provide a financial safeguard that would absorb unexpected shocks without compromising the MSBs financial soundness and ability to continue operations.

Operational Buffers And Restoration Plans

Companies will also be required to periodically assess whether their capital is sufficient to support operations, absorb material losses, meet obligations under normal and stressed conditions, and facilitate an orderly recovery or cessation of business. MSBs whose capital falls, or is likely to fall, below the prescribed requirement must prepare and implement a capital restoration plan within a period set by the central bank.

While a company works to restore its capital position, the BSP may restrict dividend distributions, business expansion, additional branches or agents, new products, customer onboarding, and other activities that could increase its risk exposures. The proposed amendments will also allow deposits for stock subscriptions to be recognized as part of equity for prudential reporting purposes, provided certain conditions are met.

These include the deposit being non-interest-bearing and non-withdrawable, the companys existing authorized capital being fully subscribed, and its stockholders and board of directors having approved a proposed increase in authorized capital. The company must also have filed a request for a letter of no objection from the BSP for the amendment of its articles of incorporation to increase its authorized capital, supported by the required documents.

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If the SEC application is denied, withdrawn, returned for incomplete documents, or not approved within the prescribed period, the deposit shall cease to qualify as equity and shall be reclassified under applicable accounting standards, the BSP said. The MSB shall notify the Bangko Sentral and file a restoration plan if the reclassification causes a capital deficiency, it added.

New Licensing Fees And Requirements

Separately, under another proposed circular, the BSP is looking to have money service businesses obtain a new Certificate of Authority within two years, or stop operating. Applicants would pay a P1,000 application fee, then a non-refundable licensing fee once approved: P100,000 for e-money issuers, crypto service providers, and remittance firms, and P50,000 for money changers. Annual supervisory fees would range from P20,000 to P300,000, depending on the license type and transaction volume.

Licensed firms would also have to display a QR code in their offices and mobile apps so customers can check their license against the BSP registry. Applicants would also face closer scrutiny of ownership, as the proposed circular would give the BSP authority to assess the fitness and propriety of directors, senior managers, and substantial shareholders, including ultimate beneficial owners, and examine the source of their funds.

The proposal would also limit who can operate, as money service businesses could only act as regular stock corporations, ruling out sole proprietorships, cooperatives, and one-person corporations. Existing firms organized in the same way would have to set up or convert into a compliant entity and apply for a new license in its name, with BSP approval required to transfer operations, assets, and customer obligations.

The Bangko Sentral aims to implement enabling regulations that supports the growth of the MSB sector and promote a broad access to high-quality financial services while safeguarding the interests of the general public and maintaining the integrity of the financial system, the draft circular read.