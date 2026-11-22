The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is proposing new rules to allow qualified third-party providers to initiate payments and let smaller banks access clearing services through larger banks. The draft circular sets capital, licensing and compliance requirements for payment initiation services and clearing sponsorship arrangements.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is seeking to expand the country's retail payment systems through proposed regulations that would allow qualified third-party providers to initiate payments and enable smaller financial institutions to access clearing services through larger banks.

The central bank outlined the rules in a draft circular governing payment initiation services (PIS) under its Open Finance Framework and clearing sponsorship arrangements under the National Retail Payment System (NRPS). The BSP said the proposed framework would establish an activity- and risk-based regulatory framework for payment initiation services. This is consistent with the National Payment Systems Act, the NRPS framework, the Payment System Oversight Framework and the Open Finance Framework.

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Payment Initiation Service Provider Rules

An entity is considered providing PIS in the Philippines if the service involves participation in a retail automated clearing house (ACH) and uses a transaction account maintained by a funds holding institution (FHI). Under the proposed rules, consumers may authorize qualified third-party providers to initiate payments from their transaction accounts maintained with banks or other funds holding institutions.

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These providers could initiate payment orders, transmit payment requests and consent records through application programming interfaces (APIs) or other secure electronic interfaces and provide customer-facing payment platforms. They may also present payment details to payers, facilitate payment authentication and communicate transaction statuses to relevant participants. PIS providers are strictly prohibited from holding customer funds. The funds remain with the institution maintaining the customer's account, which continues to be responsible for authorizing the payment and debiting the account.

Capital Requirements and Authority

Banks and electronic money issuers intending to provide PIS must submit a prescribed report and supporting documents to the BSP for evaluation and issuance of a Certificate of Authority. Nonbank and non-electronic money issuer entities must secure prior BSP authority and submit the required report at least 30 business days before commencing operations. PIS providers must maintain a minimum capital of P5 million.

The BSP said this requirement shall not be in addition to capital already maintained by an entity conducting other regulated activities, provided the existing capital meets or exceeds the prescribed minimum. The central bank may impose higher capital or other prudential requirements based on the provider's risk profile, transaction volume and value, use of no-redirection arrangements and other factors.

The proposed rules prohibit PIS providers from facilitating transactions involving casinos and other gambling operators, gaming-related businesses that accept wagers or player funds, and certain adult-oriented merchants. Restrictions also cover regulated virtual asset service providers, money service businesses and other categories identified by the BSP. Exclusive bilateral arrangements between a payment initiation service provider and a funds holding institution are prohibited. PIS must be conducted within the Open Finance Framework and applicable multilateral ACH arrangements.

A PIS provider seeking to cease services must get BSP approval three months before doing so. It must also issue a public notice and a certification of settled obligations. The BSP recognizes payment initiation services as an important enabler of a more open, competitive and innovative payments ecosystem. By allowing payers to authorize qualified third-party providers to initiate payments on their behalf, PIS promotes consumer choice, competition, innovation and adoption of safe, efficient payment services.

Clearing Sponsorship Arrangements

The BSP also seeks to make retail payment clearing services more accessible to smaller financial institutions through clearing sponsorship arrangements with larger banks. Under the arrangement, an indirect clearing participant (ICP) may engage a clearing sponsor institution (CSI), a direct clearing participant, to process and clear transactions on its behalf through an applicable automated clearing house. The BSP said clearing sponsorship helps promote broader participation in ACHs and expand access to safe, efficient and reliable retail payment services.

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A written agreement is required between the ICP and CSI. It must specify their responsibilities, including service standards, liability allocation, confidentiality, customer redress, business continuity, incident management and termination terms. The clearing sponsor must conduct initial and routine due diligence on the ICP before and throughout the arrangement. It is responsible for managing liquidity risks, maintaining sufficient demand deposit account balances for timely clearing and establishing controls over connectivity and clearing services.

The BSP said transactions handled for each ICP must be separately identifiable and traceable. The clearing sponsor must coordinate with the ICP and other relevant parties in processing, tracing and investigating transactions, as well as responding to and resolving incidents and transaction-related concerns. The CSI shall ensure that transactions attributable to each ICP are separately identifiable in reports submitted to the Bangko Sentral. ICPs are responsible for their customers and compliance with payment service requirements.

ICP Compliance Responsibilities

These include data protection, anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations, accurate and complete payment orders and consumer redress. ICPs must ensure that all payment orders submitted through the CSI are accurate, complete and authorized prior to submission. They must also oversee their clearing arrangements and ensure they meet their obligations to customers on time. Both ICPs and CSIs must submit reports, notices and other information on their clearing sponsorship arrangements to the appropriate supervising department and clearing switch operator.

The BSP said such arrangements shall be conducted within the National Retail Payment System governance structure and supported by appropriate governance and risk management measures commensurate with the attendant risks. Noncompliance may lead to enforcement actions under the National Payment Systems Act and the Manual of Regulations for Payment Systems. An ACH is a legally binding multilateral agreement that establishes clearing and participation rules for a specific payment stream, allowing participants to transfer funds electronically.

Once the circular takes effect, all existing PIS providers, ICPs and CSIs will be given a one-year transitory period to fully comply with the new rules. Reporting is due within six months of the circular's effectivity.