Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unveils the first standalone financial education framework to combat scams and improve financial literacy across seven key demographic sectors through 2032.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas launched the National Strategy for Financial Education on Tuesday, introducing the country's first standalone framework aimed at improving the financial health of Filipino consumers. The initiative targets a period from 2026 to 2032 to address rising digital finance adoption and increasing scam threats.

Framework Addresses Digital Scam Surge

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas introduced this strategy to help Filipinos navigate a rapidly changing financial landscape where digital transactions are becoming the norm. Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, who leads the central bank's Regional Operations and Advocacy Sector, emphasized the need to translate knowledge into practical assistance for the public.

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Data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey reveals that sixty-two percent of Filipino households now use digital financial transactions. This figure represents a dramatic increase from just eight percent in 2019, highlighting the speed of digital adoption in the country.

However, this shift has exposed consumers to significant risks, with eighty-four percent of Filipino adults reporting encounters with scams between March 2025 and April 2026. A Global Anti-Scam Alliance study cited during the launch underscores the urgent need for robust financial education to protect consumers in this digital era.

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Priority Sectors and Implementation Timeline

The National Strategy for Financial Education will prioritize seven specific sectors, including the youth, low-income households, and social protection beneficiaries. The framework also specifically targets women, overseas Filipinos and their families, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, as well as informal workers and microentrepreneurs.

Implementation will begin with a pilot run this year until 2028 to establish organizational arrangements and tested learning programs. From 2029 to 2031, the central bank will expand these components and embed financial education into the routine operations of partner institutions.

The strategy will consolidate these gains between 2031 and 2032 to ensure long-term sustainability. This consolidation phase will lay the groundwork for the next strategy cycle, ensuring that the lessons learned are institutionalized for future generations.

Interagency Oversight and Global Support

The interagency Financial Inclusion Steering Committee will oversee the implementation of the National Strategy for Financial Education. Chaired by the central bank, this committee includes twenty-one member agencies such as the Finance, Information and Communications Technology, and Education departments.

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The framework was developed in collaboration with government agencies, private sector partners, and civil society organizations. The World Bank provided technical assistance for the roadmap, while the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office supported the policy note formulation.

Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat highlighted the importance of partnerships in creating an environment where good policies and responsive financial products meet people's actual needs. She noted that schools, employers, and financial institutions all play critical roles in preparing individuals for informed financial decisions throughout their lives.