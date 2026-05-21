BSP Governor Discusses Off-Cycle Tightening, Stagflation Risks

Bureau of Statistics and Probability (BSP) Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. discusses the Monetary Board's consideration of a second consecutive rate hike and the emerging stagflation risks, with slowing economic growth and accelerating inflation. He mentions that they may consider off-cycle tightening and are closely monitoring transport fares.

BSP Governor discusses the Board's consideration of a second consecutive rate hike and stagflation risks BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. mentioned in an interview on One News that the Monetary Board is contemplating a second consecutive rate increase before their June 18 meeting.

He also acknowledged the emerging stagflation risks, with slowing economic growth and accelerating inflation. Despite the preemptive rate hike last month, inflation has accelerated more quickly than expected, raising the risk that the BSP may fall behind the curve. The BSP shifted its policy path at its April 23 meeting, starting a new tightening cycle by increasing the key policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.5%.

The move was aimed at preventing further escalation of inflation, anchoring inflation expectations, and steering the inflation rate back to the target. Despite this, the BSP projects inflation to hover above 5% for most of this year and average 6.3%, a higher forecast than before the war. By 2027, the BSP anticipates that inflation will cool down to 4.3%. The governor also expressed concern about a stronger peso leading to an increase in inflation.

However, he acknowledged that volatility in the peso exchange rate could be acceptable within certain limits, given the country's current account deficit and the need to support exports. The central bank remains active in the foreign exchange market to minimize sharp fluctuations despite recent episodes of the peso plunging to record lows.

The BSP's role in the foreign exchange market helps ensure a competitive peso exchange rate, which is crucial for exports and the overall economy, despite the challenging economic environment caused by the still-waging war in the Middle East





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BSP Monetary Board Rate Hike Off-Cycle Tightening Stagflation Risks Inflation Expectations Export Support Forecasting Local Unit Peso Exchange Rate

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