BSP Faces Credibility Test as Economists Debate Size of Next Rate Hike

Analysts weigh the need for a larger interest‑rate increase by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas amid weak policy transmission, rising core inflation and a fragile economic outlook, highlighting the central bank's challenge of preserving inflation‑targeting credibility.

Louise Loo, head of Asia Economics at Oxford Economics, warned that weak policy transmission in several emerging markets across the Asia‑Pacific region does not automatically rule out the need for larger interest‑rate hikes.

She argued that, in an environment where external credibility is under pressure, the policy rate remains the most transparent signal of a central bank's reaction function. A clear rate signal can influence real‑rate differentials and anchor inflation expectations more effectively than liquidity operations or administrative foreign‑exchange measures.

Consequently, economies with low transmission efficiency, such as India, Indonesia and the Philippines, may still require more substantial headline moves; otherwise each modest hike could be perceived as lacking credibility and fail to stabilise expectations. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has already begun to reverse the easing cycle that started in August 2024.

According to its latest Monetary Policy Report, the overnight reverse repurchase and term‑deposit facilities have absorbed 200 of the 225 basis points of rate cuts that were implemented between August 2024 and December 2025. The final 25‑basis‑point reduction was applied at the February meeting, after which the BSP shifted direction and raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 % in April, marking the first tightening in over two years.

Market participants expect another increase on Thursday, with fifteen of the twenty analysts surveyed by the local Financial Markets Institute forecasting a rise to 4.75 %. Some economists, however, are calling for a 50‑basis‑point hike, pointing to accelerating core inflation in May and the risk that a smaller adjustment may not be enough to curb emerging price pressures.

Former BSP deputy governor and GlobalSource Partners principal advisor Diwa C. Guinigundo highlighted the dilemma facing the central bank: a larger move would signal strong resolve to stay ahead of the inflation curve, yet it could also admit that tighter policy should have been introduced earlier. The Philippine economy posted a post‑pandemic low growth rate of 2.8 % in the first quarter, weighed down by oil‑price shocks and lingering effects of last year's severe flooding.

Guinigundo noted that second‑round effects, expectations of inflation persisting above target for the next two years, and geopolitical uncertainties justify a more hawkish stance. He stressed that unanchored inflation expectations are difficult to reverse and that maintaining the BSP's credibility now is essential to avoid more aggressive future interventions.

While May's headline inflation eased to 6.8 % - down from 7.2 % in April - core inflation rose to 4.1 %, exceeding the 2‑4 % target range for the first time in over two years. Oxford Economics' Loo projects inflation averaging 6.3 % for the current year before cooling to 4.3 % next year, and she recommends an additional 75 basis points of rate hikes this year to offset the fragile US‑Iran diplomatic situation and global uncertainty.

The overarching challenge for the BSP, according to Guinigundo, is no longer simply reducing inflation but preserving the credibility of its inflation‑targeting framework, ensuring that households, businesses and financial markets remain confident in the central bank's commitment to price stability





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Bangko Sentral Ng Pilipinas Inflation Expectations Interest Rate Policy Asia‑Pacific Transmission Economic Growth

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