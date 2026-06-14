BSP Expected to Raise Rates Again as Inflation Pressures Persist

Analysts anticipate a second straight interest rate hike by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas at its June meeting to combat inflation and stabilize the peso, with predictions ranging from 25 to 50 basis points amid lingering price pressures and geopolitical risks.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ( BSP ) is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for a second consecutive meeting, driven by the peso's persistent weakness and the need to anchor inflation expectations.

A poll of 20 analysts revealed that 15 anticipate a 25-basis-point hike to 4.75% at the June 18 Monetary Board meeting, while four foresee a more aggressive 50-basis-point increase that would bring the rate to 5%. Only one analyst, Ser Percival K. Peña-Reyes of the Ateneo Center for Economic Research and Development, expects the central bank to hold rates steady, citing geopolitical uncertainties.

Most analysts argue that the BSP is better positioned for a measured 25-bp hike this week following a slight easing in May headline inflation and still sluggish domestic growth. If the 25-bp hike is implemented, the key rate would rise to 4.75% from the current 4.5%, marking the highest level in nearly a year and matching the rate set in October 2025.

University of Asia and the Pacific economist Marco Antonio C. Agonia noted that while May's softer inflation reading reduced the risk of an off-cycle hike, it did not alter the fundamentally hawkish policy stance. He suggested that the BSP may also be weighing the softer growth outlook for the year, which would limit the scope for a large rate hike.

Maybank Investment Bank economist Azril Rosli emphasized that the BSP is likely to maintain a hawkish stance because May's faster core inflation signals persistent price pressures, although the easing headline inflation will prevent aggressive action. He stated that given the BSP's preference to assess incoming data and the lagged effects of monetary policy, a gradual pace of rate increases is probable.

Lower transport costs due to easing global oil prices helped headline inflation drop to 6.8% in May from 7.2% in April, undershooting the market's median forecast of 7.9%. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, accelerated to 4.1% in May from 3.9% in April, breaching the BSP's 2%-4% target for the first time in over two years.

Earlier this month, the central bank indicated it might consider stronger measures to bring inflation back to its 3% target if elevated inflation expectations become entrenched. This followed hints from BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona, Jr. about a potential off-cycle hike before the May inflation data proved softer than the bank's 7.1%-7.9% estimate.

The Monetary Board's last tightening in April-a 25-bp hike, its first in two-and-a-half years-was a preemptive move to counter inflationary pressures stemming from the global oil supply shock after the Middle East conflict in late February. Local fuel prices surged from P50-P60 per liter to over P100 per liter during the conflict. As of late May, gasoline ranged from P72.40 to P109.50 per liter, diesel from P76.40 to P98.50, and kerosene from P110.90 to P140.

Although retailers imposed rollbacks since mid-April, prices rose again last week. ANZ Research economist Kausani Basak expects inflation to remain above the BSP's 2%-4% target for the rest of the year due to persistent oil price pressures and the unresolved Middle East conflict, justifying further tightening. She warned that second-round effects, where producers pass higher production costs to consumers, will likely become more pronounced.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Lead Economist Emilio S. Neri, Jr. suggested the BSP may need a larger 50-bp hike to anchor inflation expectations, noting that second-round effects like rising services inflation have yet to fully materialize. He also highlighted the potential impact of El Niño, which could disrupt agricultural production and push food prices higher. These factors underscore the BSP's cautious hawkish stance as it balances inflation control with economic growth considerations





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