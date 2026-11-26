Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas pushes back coin machine relaunch to 2027, adding partners like BDO and more e-wallets to handle volume and recirculate coins effectively.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has officially delayed the nationwide relaunch of its coin deposit machines until 2027. Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat announced this strategic shift to address previous operational bottlenecks and expand financial partnerships.

New Financial Partners Expand Options

Deputy Governor Romulo-Puyat confirmed that the central bank is actively seeking collaborations with additional electronic wallets (e-wallets) and banking institutions. This move aims to provide depositors with more flexible platforms beyond the initial partners, GCash and Maya.

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While most users previously utilized GCash for transactions, the BSP now intends to integrate more financial service providers. This expansion ensures that depositors have multiple avenues to credit their coin deposits without facing service limitations.

SM Corp Adjusts Relaunch Timeline

SM Corporation has agreed to reschedule the deployment of these machines to January 2027. The initial relaunch was originally planned for earlier this year but was postponed due to operational challenges and logistical requirements.

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The delay follows the suspension of operations in June 2025. This pause allowed the BSP to rectify maintenance issues and improve the recirculation processes for idle coins that were accumulating during the initial pilot phase.

Strategic Shift in Machine Deployment

The central bank will deploy 50 machines across Cebu, Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Baguio. Unlike previous staggered rollouts, all units will launch simultaneously to maximize efficiency and public awareness.

This new approach replaces the earlier plan of deploying 25 machines in the Greater Manila area first. The BSP will likely issue a simple announcement instead of holding a formal event, streamlining the introduction process.

Partnership with BDO Unibank

The BSP has partnered with BDO Unibank, Inc. to assist in the recirculation of deposited coins. This collaboration addresses losses incurred when the central bank handled retrieval and verification alone.

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Previous data showed that high deposit volumes overwhelmed the BSP's capacity. BDO's involvement helps distribute the workload and ensures smoother handling of the millions of coins collected since the program began in June 2023.

Impact on Coin Recirculation Goals

The coin deposit machines accept all denominations of the BSP Coin Series and New Generation Currency Coins Series. They reject unfit, demonetized coins, foreign currency, and foreign objects to maintain integrity.

By mid-March of the previous year, the program had collected nearly 340 million coins worth P1.373 billion. With over 300,000 transactions recorded, the initiative has shown significant potential for revitalizing the local coin economy.