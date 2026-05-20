BSKE 2026 Election Updates and Preparation

The Comelec has had over 387,000 new voters sign up in public registration sites, bringing the total electorate to 5.3 million. It has also mentioned about losing candidates who can only get government posts a year after the elections. They have a blueprint for the Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Register Anywhere Program (RAP). Getting additional budget for resetting elections is being accounted for.

" May 18, 387,000 ang mga bagong botante na pumunta sa publiko. At umabot tayo sa 5.3 million na pumunta sa Comelec para lang i-avail ng registration process natin," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay.

(Last May 18, 387,000 new voters went to public registration sites, bringing the total to 5.3 million who went to Comelec offices to avail of the registration process. ) Why losing candidates can only be appointed to gov't post a year after elections The poll body had said there would be no Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Register Anywhere Program (RAP) after the May 18 deadline.

After the submission of the application, it will be reviewed by the Election Registration Board for approval or disapproval. For this year, the hearings are scheduled on April 20, 2026 and June 1, 2026. Garcia has said the poll body is prepared for the 2026 BSKE, but should there be a need for a reset, they will need additional budget.

"When a reset is needed, there will be additional costs, especially in terms of reopening voter registration for all elections," he added. The Comelec has said that it is 90% to 95% ready for 2026 BSKE, which is scheduled on November 2, 2026. The campaign period will be from October 22 to 30.

"90% to 95% na kaming handa para sa BSKE," Comelec Chairperson George Garcia told Super Radyo dzBB. "Naimprenta na ang mga balota at kaunting gamit na nga ang hinihintay na ma-procure.





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Election Cpecomelec Comelec Register Anywhere Program Special Register Anywhere Program Election Registration Resetting Elections Election Updates Election Process Election Period Election Process

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comelec: Voter Registration Begins, But People Were Already Waiting, and There Will Be No SRAP and RAP After the DeadlineThe Comelec has started voter registration, but people were already waiting even before it started in Taguig City. The registration process involves an interview, filling out forms, checking of forms, logbook entry and precinct assignment, biometrics capture, and issuance of proof of registration stub. There will be no Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Register Anywhere Program (RAP) after the deadline. After submitting the application, this will be reviewed by the Election Registration Board for approval or disapproval. The hearings for this year are scheduled on April 20, 2026 and June 1, 2026. The Comelec is 90% to 95% ready for the BSKE, and the ballot has been printed. Some lawmakers have pushed for another postponement of the BSKE, but Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the BSKE should continue so the public can determine who they want in the position.

Read more »

PSC’s ‘Fairway to the Future’ golf program launchedTHE Philippine Sport Commission’s innovative national golf grassroots development program, dubbed “Fairway to the Future,” is now in full swing. A

Read more »

11th ID, NGO offer education program for ex-Abu SayyafIn a province once known as a stronghold of the Abu Sayyaf Group, former members of the terrorist organization are now being helped to return to education and rebuild their lives.

Read more »

Comelec 7 exceeds BSKE voter registration targetSummaryComelec 7 recorded 318,390 voter applicants for the 2026 BSKE in Central Visayas, exceeding its regional target of 200,619 by 117,771 applicants.Comelec

Read more »