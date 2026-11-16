Brunson hits overtime 3-pointer as Knicks beat Raptors 112-108 for 14th straight win

Jalen Brunson made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 33 seconds left in overtime and the New York Knicks overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 112-108 on Sunday, their 14th consecutive win over Toronto.

Jalen Brunson made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in overtime and the New York Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 112-108 on Sunday night, their 14th straight win over Toronto.

Knicks Rally To Snap Losing Streak

The Knicks trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter before rallying to snap a two-game losing streak. Brunson finished with 28 points and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns also scored 28 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, his 13th double-double in as many games this season. Towns turned 31 on Sunday.

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Landry Shamet scored 23 points off the bench, and former Raptors star OG Anunoby added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks, who have won 14 straight against Toronto dating back to the start of the 2023-24 season. Scottie Barnes returned from a four-game absence due to a left groin and adductor injury to score 30 points and grab nine rebounds. Reserve Jamal Shead added 19 for Toronto, which has lost four straight and seven of nine.

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Immanuel Quickley had 17 points, six rebounds and six assists, RJ Barrett added 14 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Jakob Poeltl scored 11 off the bench. Collin Murray-Boyles had a season-high 13 rebounds for the Raptors. The Raptors led 84-71 after Quickley hit consecutive 3-pointers with 8:55 left in the fourth quarter. Toronto has led by double digits in each of its past three defeats.

The Raptors could not hold a 22-point lead against Boston on Wednesday and blew a 17-point edge at Philadelphia on Thursday. Anunoby scored back-to-back baskets to start the New York comeback. Towns gave the Knicks a short-lived 92-90 lead on a runner with 45 seconds left. Barnes responded with a banked jumper and then traded long 3-pointers with Towns.

Tense Overtime Sees Multiple Tie Scores

Brunson lost his dribble trying to drive the lane as regulation time expired. Shamet opened overtime with a 3-pointer to give New York a lead it held until Barnes banked in a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to tie the score at 104-104. Shamet answered with a layup, and Barnes fed Murray-Boyles for an emphatic alley-oop slam to tie the score again. Murray-Boyles then blocked Anunoby's layup out of bounds, and the Knicks called timeout.

Brunson took an inbounds pass from Mikal Bridges underneath the basket and immediately drained the tiebreaking 3-pointer from the left corner. Ja'Kobe Walter and Anunoby each made two free throws before Barnes, with Anunoby defending, missed a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Towns pulled down the rebound and hit the first free throw to seal the win. Toronto fell to 3-8 in 11 games without Kawhi Leonard, who remains sidelined due to a swollen left knee.

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The Raptors last beat New York nearly four years ago, a 125-116 home win on Jan. 22, 2023. New York shot 23 of 28 from the free-throw line at 82.1 percent, while Toronto made 11 of 19 at 57.9 percent. The Knicks made only two 3-pointers on 10 attempts in the fourth quarter and shot 1 for 7 from distance in the third.

New York's Josh Hart finished scoreless for the second consecutive game, shooting 0 for 5 in 26 minutes and entering only for defensive possessions in the fourth quarter and overtime. The teams meet in Toronto again on Tuesday night.