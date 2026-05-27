Brothers Allegedly Steal Solar Streetlights in Santa Barbara, Prompting DPWH Inventory and Police Hunt

Police say two siblings are behind a series of solar streetlight thefts in Santa Barbara, Iloilo, prompting an inventory by the DPWH and a renewed police search for the suspects.

In a recent segment of GMA Regional TV News, John Sala reported that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is continuing its inventory of stolen streetlights across the municipality of Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

According to Raphy Señeres, the chief of the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station, the thefts appear to be the work of two brothers who have been targeting solar streetlights in order to profit from the metal frames that hold the lighting units. Señeres explained that the siblings remove the frames because they can be sold as scrap or repurposed for other projects, and that this method of theft has become a habit for them.

The police recovered twenty‑four solar panels and seven lithium‑ion batteries on May 25 from a house belonging to the brothers in Barangay Cabugao Sur, but the suspects remain at large. Their sister, speaking on GMA Regional TV News One Western Visles, said that the brothers have not returned home since the thefts were uncovered, suggesting that they are either in hiding or continuing their illicit activities elsewhere.

The investigation was aided by a grainy security video captured at 3 a.m. on May 11, 2026 in Barangay Bolong Oeste. The footage shows two men climbing a streetlight pole and removing the solar unit, an act that was later identified as the work of the brothers and an accomplice. Larry Deatras, president of the Santa Barbara Liga ng mga Barangay, noted that the thefts became apparent during the second week of May when several neighborhoods reported missing lights.

"The loss is significant for the government, which is striving to improve and beautify our streets," Deatras said, adding that the affected corridor is not only a heritage zone but also a main thoroughfare to the provincial airport. Authorities have been able to match the faces in the video to the two suspects, confirming that the third individual seen in the clip is a friend who assisted in the operation.

The same brothers were previously apprehended in 2025 for a similar incident involving the removal of a set of solar lights in a neighboring barangay, but prosecutors decided not to pursue formal charges at that time. Since then, the DPWH has intensified its monitoring of public lighting infrastructure, instituting regular audits and installing tamper‑proof fixtures to deter future thefts.

Community leaders have urged residents to report any suspicious activity and to help safeguard public assets, emphasizing that the security of street lighting directly impacts public safety, especially in early morning and late‑night hours. The investigation remains ongoing, and police continue to search for the brothers, who are considered persons of interest in multiple theft cases throughout the province.

The local government has pledged additional resources to support the police effort and to replace the stolen units, underscoring its commitment to restoring the illumination of key public spaces for the benefit of all citizens





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Solar Streetlight Theft Santa Barbara Police DPWH Inventory Public Safety Iloilo Crime

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