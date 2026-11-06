Lakers Assign Bronny James and Cameron Carr to G League Coachella Valley

The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Bronny James and rookie Cameron Carr to their G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, on Thursday. James has played limited minutes during the Lakers 7-2 start.

Bronny James is headed on assignment Thursday to the Coachella Valley Lakers in the G League, and whether he returns to Los Angeles and the NBA remains unclear.

Lakers Assign Bronny James To G League

The Lakers also assigned first-round pick Cameron Carr to the Coachella Valley Lakers. James has moved up and down between the NBA and the G League throughout his three-year career. James, 22, has played just 12 minutes in five games this season, his first with the franchise since his famous father, LeBron James, joined the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent. James is in his third season with the Lakers.

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He has only played mop-up minutes during the Lakers 7-2 start to the current season, making five appearances and scoring 0.8 points per game in 2.4 minutes per contest despite the home fans regularly chanting for him late in those victories. Head coach JJ Redick cast doubt about his place on the roster after Bronny James shot 25% from the floor (4 of 16) in five preseason games.

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He has four points in five regular-season games for the Lakers (7-2) in 2026. I thought he had a really nice September and a good summer with us, but I don't think he's played well in the four preseason games, Redick said last month. The Lakers kept Bronny James even after his famous father's departure for the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, but the guard has appeared in only 74 games in his three NBA seasons.

Bronny James G League Success And Contract

He has been effective during his significant time in the G League, averaging 18.4 points and 4.4 assists per game over the past two seasons. Bronny James is signed on a fully guaranteed deal through the end of the 2026-27 season, with a team option for 2027-28. Los Angeles selected him in the second round (55th overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft out of Southern California.

The Lakers moved their G League affiliate's home this season from their training complex in El Segundo, California, to Acrisure Arena outside Palm Springs. The G League team opens its regular season Friday while the NBA Lakers host Portland, one of only two teams to beat them this season.