Broadcast Journalist Athena Imperial Files Complaints Against Nico Waje for Sexual Harassment and Lasciviousness

Athena Imperial, a broadcast journalist, filed complaints against Nico Waje, a former reporter, for acts of lasciviousness and gender-based sexual harassment before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City. The complaints were made with the assistance of her legal counsel, Atty. Aloi Renz Santos.

Broadcast journalist Athena Imperial accused former reporter Nico Waje of " acts of lasciviousness " and " gender-based sexual harassment ". The complaints were filed before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City, accompanied by her legal counsel , Atty.

Aloi Renz Santos. After the formal filing, the statement was issued by Atty. Santos, confirming the complaint, but declining to discuss details of the complaint affidavit. Athena herself issued her own statement, explaining her decision to pursue legal action was not easy, and stated that incidents of this nature should no longer be ignored or tolerated in any workplace or industry





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Office Of The City Prosecutor Quezon City Prosecutor's Office Legal Counsel Atty. Aloi Renz Santos Complaints Formal Filing Decision Nico Waje Acts Of Lasciviousness Gender-Based Sexual Harassment Handling Sexual Harassment

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